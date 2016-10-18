NEWS: Iqaluit

Women robbed at knife-point in Nunavut’s capital: RCMP

"An isolated incident"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Police in Iqaluit continue to investigate an Oct. 16 robbery which took place at the Four Corners intersection of the city. (FILE PHOTO) Police in Iqaluit continue to investigate an Oct. 16 robbery which took place at the Four Corners intersection of the city. (FILE PHOTO)

October 18, 2016 - 11:45 am

If you’re walking out late at night in Iqaluit, take care.

On Oct.16 at about 2 a.m., members of the Iqaluit RCMP were called in to investigate a report of a robbery at knife-point.

Their investigation revealed that two women were walking in the early morning hours near the Four Corners intersection of Iqaluit, behind a local business, when a lone man, wearing dark clothing with a hood, approached them.

The man produced a knife, stole a woman’s purse and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported from this incident, the RCMP said.

The RCMP are asking the public for assistance in identifying the man.

Calling the Oct. 16 robbery “an isolated incident,” the RCMP are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Iqaluit RCMP Detachment at (867)979-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).