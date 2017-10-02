NEWS: Nunavut

Woman’s body found in Nunavut’s capital

RCMP major crimes unit working to determine cause of death

A woman's lifeless body was discovered in Iqaluit's Happy Valley neighbourhood early Oct. 1. Police are investigating. (FILE PHOTO)

October 02, 2017 - 4:47 pm

Iqaluit police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Nunavut’s capital.

The RCMP received a call early Oct. 1 about an unresponsive person found on the land in the Happy Valley neighbourhood of the city.

The 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, the RCMP said in an Oct. 2 release.

The RCMP’s major crime unit, its forensic identification section and the office of Nunavut’s chief coroner are working to determine the woman’s cause of death.

The morning the woman was discovered, the temperature in Iqaluit dipped to minus 9 C with blowing snow after experiencing blizzard-like conditions on Sept. 30.