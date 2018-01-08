NEWS: Iqaluit

Woman struck and killed in Iqaluit collision

Jan. 6 incident took place during blizzard

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the evening of Jan. 6 in Iqaluit during blizzard conditions that had shut down most of the city. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the evening of Jan. 6 in Iqaluit during blizzard conditions that had shut down most of the city. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

January 08, 2018 - 1:30 pm

The Nunavut RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the weekend death of a woman in Iqaluit.

Police were called to a motor vehicle collision in the early evening this past Saturday, Jan. 6.

A 28-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle and died shortly afterwards at the Qikiqtani General Hospital, the RCMP said in a Jan. 8 release.

The RCMP’s major crime unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Nunavut are each investigating the woman’s death, but police have not yet announced the laying of any charges.

The City of Iqaluit had advised residents to stay off the roads due to this weekend’s severe blizzard conditions, which brought wind speeds of up to 90 kilometres an hour and poor visibility.