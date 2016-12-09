NEWS: Nunavut

Wolf spotted around Iqaluit, Nunavut Government says

Residents warned to be cautious outdoors at night, not to leave pets unattended

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



December 09, 2016

Wildlife officials in Iqaluit have warned residents of Iqaluit to watch out for of a wolf that has been spotted around Nunavut’s capital in recent days.

While wolf attacks are rare, Iqalungmiut should be cautious while walking outdoors at night.

Pet owners should be careful not to leave their animals and pet food outdoors and unattended, the Government of Nunavut said in a Dec. 9 release.

Wolves are one of the main carriers of rabies across the territory, although there have been no reports of the viral disease in the Baffin region since 2015.

The GN is asking Iqalungmiut to report any wolf sightings to their local wildlife office at 867-975-7900.