With new Traffic Safety Act, rules of the road change in Nunavut
Law hopes to "improve driver, passenger and pedestrian safety"
Nunavut’s roads could become a lot safer when the Traffic Safety Act, given assent June 8 in the Nunavut Legislature, comes into force Dec. 31, 2018.
For drivers, the new law will mean that if you’re driving in the territory, you will have to be licensed, put your cell phone down when you’re behind the wheel and face harsher penalties if you’re found to be driving while intoxicated.
The key objective of the new legislation is to improve driver, passenger and pedestrian safety, said Economic Development and Transportation Minister Monica Ell-Kanayuk June 8, as she spoke to the new law in the legislature’s committee of the whole.
According to statistics compiled by Transport Canada, using accident data gathered in Nunavut by the RCMP, Nunavut’s rates of fatalities and injuries are much higher than the Canadian average, she said.
Ell-Kanayuk said improving safety will be achieved by the following:
• increased penalties for impaired driving, including up to 90-day roadside suspensions for repeat offenders, and zero blood-alcohol limits for novice drivers;
• a prohibition against distracted driving, specifically the use of handheld electronic devices such as cell phones; and,
• new regulation-making power allowing for the introduction of a graduated driver’s licensing system through additional testing prior to obtaining a full licence.
The graduated licensing program means if you’re 15 or over and driving any motor vehicle on public roads, you will have to be licensed.
“In what’s called municipal roads or city roads that are public roads, if they’re going to drive on public roads, either a motor vehicle, an ATV, or snowmobile, as long as they’re driving on there, they would need a driver’s licence or a learner’s permit. They would have to be 15 years of age or older,” Ell-Kanayuk said.
By including licensing and safety regulations for off-road vehicles on public roads in the new law, Nunavut has accomplished what Quebec has not achieved yet in Nunavik, despite years of discussion.
If you have an old territorial license, you can keep it but you won’t be able to drove outside Nunavut.
To avoid unreasonable delays in moving through the licencing process, particularly in the smaller communities, government liaison officers will be brought in to assist.
The new act will also cover roads that lead to mine sites such as those leading to the Meadowbank and Meliadine gold mine sites.
And if they are publicly accessible, then the new legislation would apply to the mining companies, Ell-Kanayuk said.
Heavy equipment will also have to be licensed.
Other amendments to the former motor vehicles act, inherited from the Northwest Territories, are intended to provide additional protection for Nunavummiut, for example, by licensing motor vehicle dealers operating in Nunavut and requiring dealers to provide a used vehicle information package when selling a second-hand vehicle.
The standing committee also raised the need for the territorial government to be prepared to introduce further amendments to the act to address the issue of drug-impaired driving in Nunavut, once marijuana is legalized.
There’s also a new legal framework that would allow the Government of Nunavut to establish a territory-wide end-of-life vehicle fee system.
The Iqaluit City Council had been outspoken about the need for made-in-Nunavut legislation regulating the growing number of old vehicles in the territory.
Before the Nunavut Legislature adjourned June 8, Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak also granted assent to other pieces of legislation.
These now become law:
• Bill 25, An Act to Amend the Consumer Protection Act;
• Bill 39, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2017;
• Bill 44, Supplementary Appropriation (Operations and Maintenance) Act, No. 1, 2017-2018;
• Bill 45, Supplementary Appropriation (Capital) Act, No. 2, 2017-2018;
• Bill 46, Appropriation (Capital) Act, No. 1, 2018-2019;
• Bill 49, An Act to Provide for Elections for Municipal Councils and District Education Authorities; and,
• Bill 50, An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Retiring Allowances Act and the Supplementary Retiring Allowances Act.
The Nunavut legislature is now adjourned until Sept. 12 when MLAs and ministers will sit for the last time during this current term. Nunavummiut will elect a new territorial government on Oct. 30.
(In a previous version of this story, the Traffic Safety Act was said to already be in force. The correct date is, as above now, Dec. 18, 2018)
(12) Comments:
So how we to hunt if you need to licence your atv bad enuff the cost of food . What a joke this Nunavut goverentment is. lets make it safe hahaha drunks driving around our community all night .
This law couldn’t come any sooner. The number of drivers using cell phones in Iqaluit is staggering, especially in company vehicles jabbering away on their phone. What’s even more ridiculous is that people aren’t driving for more than 10-15 minutes at a time, in a town where people cross the street without looking and many kids hanging out beside the road. If you hit someone while using a cell phone, regardless of how irresponsible they were, that should be treated the same as an impaired driving offense. No excuses.
Is the GN going to start enforcing the smaller communities, Municipalities are not enforcing motor vehicle By-laws?
Good point #3. This seems to focus mostly on Iqaluit but does not seem to address the need for additional enforcement in the communities where people drive without licenses, street racing with ATVs, mostly at night when the RCMP and “by law” are not on the roads.
Enforcement outside the capital is a joke.
What the hell is that line?
“If you have an old territorial license, you can keep it but you won’t be able to drove outside Nunavut”
Do you have to upgrade your licence to drive outside the territory even if you have for years?
What’s so special about municipal, housing, gov employees that they can use company vehicles at all hours of the day going to and from druggie dens. I see company vehicles daily parked near or close to druggie places all the time.
The laws of Canada don’t seem to apply in some parts of the country.
“If you have an old territorial license, you can keep it but you won’t be able to drove outside Nunavut.”
So why even bother? Cops won’t do nothing, especially at night and weekends.
“requiring dealers to provide a used vehicle information package when selling a second-hand vehicle.”
How does the GN intend to deal with those who sell vehicles on CB radio? Who’s going to safety inspect all these things?
Like 2 cops will take care of all that shit. Wow. Ok. Cool. Bring it on!!! lol.
“Government Liaison officers to be brought in to assist to avoid delays” really I’ve been waiting almost two years for my class 5 drivers licence because they lost my road test results and now they tell me might be faster to re-take my road test
I think we need clarification on the line “if you have an old territorial license you can keep it but you wont be able to drove outside Nunavut.” Nunatsiaq can you check this? It is suggesting that anyone who currently has a class 5 will no longer be able to rent cars or drive down south, are you meaning restricted and unrestricted? Isnt this already a graduated system,or did iqaluit not have this and all the communities did while we waited for the driiving test fellow to never come. Iqaluit might be new to this, we outside the airport, so the rest of Nunavut are pretty familiar with a tiered approach. So what did you mean?
Hope ED&T are increasing their work force to keep up with the increase demand for testing and processing of licenses etc… Common for people to wait for months sometimes 6-8 before they receive their license. I would imagine with increase in demand this will only get worse.
Glad to see everything on the road now needs a license, about time!!!!! Hope RCMP actually enforce it, see some people blame Hamlet for this but this is a GN LAW and has to be enforced by RCMP and not Hamlet By-law officers. Hope enforcement happens so our roads become safer.
#3 The Municipality in Cambridge Bay enforces the bylaws & Motor vehicle Act fines. While my visit in Cambridge Bay from Iqaluit. Cambridge Bay must have the best bylaw officer other than capital of Iqaluit. Much more strict than any other Nunavut communities.