Winnipeg Art Gallery snags $10 million for Inuit Art Centre
"The Inuit Art Centre offers a path to dialogue and understanding between Canada’s North and South"
The Winnipeg Art Gallery is $10 million closer to building its Inuit Art Centre.
Cathy Cox, Manitoba’s minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the province’s long-awaited contribution of that amount over five years for the 3,700-square-metre Inuit Art Centre, which will be located adjacent to the gallery near downtown Winnipeg and a short walk from the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba.
“The Manitoba government is excited to be a partner in this project that will house the world’s largest collection of Inuit art and create an innovative programming hub down the street from our legislative building that will surely improve our province’s cultural infrastructure, promote tourism and generate economic development,” Cox said in a news release.
The centre’s ground-breaking is expected to take place soon, with the aim of completion by 2020, on Manitoba’s 150th birthday.
Stephen Borys, the gallery’s director and CEO, said that, when finished, the Inuit Art Centre will “highlight the province as an international cultural destination.”
With the $10 million from Manitoba, the project now has $50 million committed from all three levels of government, as well as from the private sector.
The gallery plans to rally more support for the centre as a way to foster reconciliation.
“As Manitoba and Canada seek meaningful reconciliation, the Inuit Art Centre offers a path to dialogue and understanding between Canada’s North and South, and indeed across the country and beyond. It will be a platform for Inuit who use art as a voice and language to celebrate their stories with the world,” Borys said in a news release.
When finished, the new centre will be home to “the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art on earth”—about 14,000 pieces, according to the gallery’s website.
When entering the Inuit Art Centre, visitors will be greeted by a huge glass atrium at street level, where a three-storey transparent vault will showcase 7,500 Inuit carvings.
The centre’s theatre will feature live performers, educators, speakers and elders.
“Students will come face-to-face with exciting new learning possibilities as virtual technology connects them to classrooms across the North. From here, they can watch a carver working in Baker Lake and listen to stories being told by an elder from Arviat,” says the website for the centre.
From inside the theatre, visitors will also be able to see the centre’s collections and the carving porch, where artists will be working.
In December 2015, as part of a five-year deal, the governments of Nunavut and Manitoba agreed to spend $1 million to move more than 7,000 pieces of Inuit art—much of which have been in storage for years—to the gallery.
These will be returned to Nunavut when the territory eventually builds its own heritage centre in Iqaluit. That project received millions of dollars this year from Inuit organizations.
(7) Comments:
What a load of bunk.
Winnipeg is taking advantage of Nunavut’s lack of the capital needed to build the facility in Nunavut that this art deserves. The WAG is appropriating Inuit skill, creativity and an amazing culture of art and form.
This isn’t reconciliation Stephen Borys, it’s exploitation.
Reconciliation would be fundraising for Nunavut at the same time as you fund your “temporary” facility.
Never understood why Manitoba would concentrate on Inuit art when there are other indigenous groups such as Cree, Objibway (Anishnabee), Lakota just to name a few. I feel like as long as your an indigenous person from a different area you’re acceptable but not in your own backyard.
If I were to use your logic then The Indigenous Music Awards, formerly called the Aboriginal Peoples’ Choice Music Awards is exploitation and cultural appropriation.
They appropriated categories such as Blues, Country, Folk, Rock, Instrumental, Pop, and my all-time favourite indigenous music award category ... Rap/Hip Hop !!!
We are getting really spoiled now. It feels great.
I want more of this kind of love. Inuit are not going to be only in Nunavut forever! We have stuff in the vault at the Vatican and the British Museum. This is Very Merry Christmas!
#1, your post is pure nonsense. That art work was sent to Winnipeg BY AGREEMENT with our Government of Nunavut.
This means that is not “appropriation.” They hold the art BY AGREEMENT, which means it is with the consent of Nunavut. This is not appropriation in any way.
Another thing to consider, Einstein, is that most of the money involved comes from the Government of Manitoba and private sector. If they want to spend their money on an Inuit art museum they have the right to do it.
Besides, this means more Canadians will get a chance to see Inuit art.
More Inuit will get a chance to see Inuit art, because for Kivalliq and Kitikmeot regions, Winnipeg is easier to travel to than Iqaluit.
The fact is, a proper museum is not a priority for Nunavut and never will be. The NTIs and QIAs are more interested in spending their millions and millions of dollars on pay cheques for themselves.
because the Cree, Objibway (Anishnabee), gets offended and wants money and never forgive for many years
#1 Appropriation is defined as the adoption or the taking (some say stealing) of elements of a minority culture by the dominant culture.
While it’s not always clear what counts as appropriation and what counts as borrowing, in this case it is obviously neither.
This is an exhibition and showcase of Inuit culture; there is no pretense that Inuit art or culture are anything but Inuit here and this exhibition was developed through an agreement with the government of Nunavut.
Your comment is self-righteous and hysterical nonsense.
Also, as commenter #5 explained, this was an agreement