NEWS: Nunavut

Wildfire smoke moves into Nunavut

Smoke from fires in western Canada moves north

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



This kind of reddish sun, as spotted Aug. 16 in Sanikiluaq, can often be attributed to the presence of smoke in the air, as is now the case as smoke from wildlifes to the south and west of Nunavut head north. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO) This kind of reddish sun, as spotted Aug. 16 in Sanikiluaq, can often be attributed to the presence of smoke in the air, as is now the case as smoke from wildlifes to the south and west of Nunavut head north. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)



This MODIS satellite sensor image shows smoke edging up to the North Pole. This MODIS satellite sensor image shows smoke edging up to the North Pole.

August 18, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Beautiful reddish suns at dawn or dusk are not always a sign of good weather—but of smoke in the air.

Nunavut’s Department of Health warned Aug. 18 that smoke resulting from forest fires will approach some Nunavut communities, so residents should take necessary precautions.

Depending on the level of smoke, some people with heart and lung disease, the elderly, and the very young may be more at risk of suffering adverse health effects, the advisory said.

If you are affected by the smoke, or if the smoke is heavy, you should stay indoors as much as possible with the doors and windows closed and air exchangers turned off, the GN said.

And if you have to go outside, limit your physical activity.

Watch for symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, tightness in your chest and light headedness.

Smoke can also be irritating to your eyes, nose and throat. If you don’t feel well and can’t manage your symptoms on your own, you should seek medical attention, the health department warned.