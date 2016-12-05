NEWS: Nunavut

Whooping cough found in another Nunavut community

Health officials record new case in Pangnirtung

Nunavut health officials said a case of whooping cough has been found in Pangnirtung. (FILE PHOTO)

December 05, 2016 - 10:00 am

Health officials say whooping cough has spread to another Nunavut community, with a new case confirmed in Pangnirtung last week.

Since the respiratory infection was first detected in Pond Inlet last March, whooping cough has spread to Hall Beach, Igloolik, Cape Dorset, Iqaluit and more recently to the Kivalliq region.

Nunavut’s health department has now recorded more than 120 cases of the infection territory-wide.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is highly-contagious bacterial infection marked by a cough followed by high-pitched inhalation.

Whooping cough can be spread to anyone, but the most severe cases of the infection are seen in children under the age of one.

The Government of Nunavut has encouraged residents to get vaccinated against the infection. As well, vaccination during pregnancy can help protect the unborn child.

Nunavut’s health department said last month that it’s “committed to preventing further spread to other communities.”

To do that, the GN has moved the scheduled immunization, called Tdap, to Grade 6.

Health officials are in the process of immunizing all Nunavut students in Grade 6 to Grade 9 before the end of the year.

Once a person contracts whooping cough, early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are important, the GN said.

Nunavummiut should visit their local health care centre if they have the following symptoms:

• a cough followed by a sharp inhalation or a whoop sound;

• vomiting after coughing; and,

• cough that is worse at night.