Where to see Prince Charles in Iqaluit during Nunavut royal tour

Charles and Camilla to attend public feast at Sylvia Grinnell park

June 23, 2017 - 10:00 am

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have a full afternoon of both private and public events in Nunavut’s capital after taking their first steps on Canadian soil at the Iqaluit airport tarmac as part of their upcoming royal tour that starts June 29.

The royals will kick off their three-day tour of Canada in Nunavut and will fly directly to Iqaluit from the United Kingdom on June 29. Their tour will wrap up at a Canada Day appearance in Ottawa.

According to an itinerary released June 19, Governor General David Johnston, along with Nunavut’s commissioner and premier, Nellie Kusugak and Peter Taptuna, will officially welcome the royal couple when they arrive.

From there, Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will visit Nunavut’s Legislature for an official address to Canadians and an inspection of a Quarter Guard of Canadian Rangers.

Their Iqaluit tour will culminate in a community feast open to the public at Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park shortly before 2 p.m., when the royal couple will see performances by local artists, tour the park, and speak with elders over tea and bannock.

According to the itinerary—where the times for some events have been withheld for security reasons—Prince Charles will also get a crash course in Inuktitut from experts of the language, as part of a solo meeting with key groups working towards the preservation of Inuit language and culture.

He will also be presented with an Inuktitut translation of a children’s book “inspired” by The Old Man of Lochnagar, a story that he wrote, which was first published in 1980.

Students and scientists at the Nunavut Research Institute, as well as Iqaluit’s solar-powered community greenhouse, are also scheduled to host an appearance by Prince Charles.

Camilla will meet separately with other community organizations including the Qayuqtuvik Food Centre, the Tukisigiarvik Centre and Iqaluit’s Inclusion Café.

She will also talk to members associated with Nunavut’s tattoo revitalization project.

Charles and Camilla will depart the same day for Ottawa, with scheduled visits to Trenton and Wellington in Ontario, June 30, along with a full final day of activities in the National Capital Region for Canada Day.

The public schedule for the royal visit in Iqaluit, provided by the Canadian government, is as follows:

• 11:20 a.m., the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Iqaluit from the United Kingdom, and will be greeted by Canada’s Governor General, the Commissioner of Nunavut and the Premier of Nunavut;

• 11:35 a.m., the Prince and Duchess will visit the Nunavut Legislative Assembly, where they will inspect members of the Canadian Rangers and participate in other ceremonies;

• 1:55 p.m., Charles and Camilla will attend a public feast at Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park; and

• 2:45 p.m., the royal couple departs Iqaluit for Ottawa, continuing two more days of events in Ontario, including Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations in Ottawa, July 1.