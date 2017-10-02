Wheels keep spinning on Iqaluit school bus squabble
GN wants Iqaluit DEA to substantiate its claims with evidence
The wheels on Iqaluit’s crowded school bus discussion are going, well, around and around.
In a public letter to parents last week, the Iqaluit District Education Authority criticized the Nunavut Department of Education for dragging its feet on an alleged need for a new yellow bus in the city.
But education department officials say the IDEA has not done its due diligence by providing the proof needed to justify acquiring another bus.
The department also said the IDEA hasn’t followed the proper channels for getting such a purchase approved.
“The department respects the DEA’s jurisdiction in the matter and has not stepped in more directly, as we have not, at any point, received an official request from the DEA to do so. This would normally come in the form of a motion from the elected body,” a Department of Education spokesperson told Nunatsiaq News in an email Sept. 27.
The department’s response follows an article published by Nunatsiaq News Sept. 26, where the IDEA alleged the department had yet to act following a spring meeting held to address complaints about overcrowded buses and student safety.
But the Department of Education said it called the June meeting with its busing contractor in an effort to be proactive, and then invited the IDEA to take part because the problem had been raised during the authority’s annual general meeting.
“The intent of that meeting was simply to discuss the contract and some potential solutions that the contractor could consider,” the department said.
But the contractor’s financial quote for a new bus was double the amount covered under its existing contract.
R.L. Hanson Construction Ltd. holds the contract to operate school buses in Iqaluit. The company’s contract expires in June of next year, with an option to extend the contract to 2020.
The operator did not respond to a Nunatsiaq News request for comment by press time.
The current squabble started when IDEA board chair Doug Workman asked Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik to bring the bus question before the legislative assembly.
The department suggested afterward that the DEA review school catchment areas and current bus routes to see if adjustments are possible.
“Once the department has that information, it will act quickly to address the matter,” the department said. “The Department of Education takes safety of our students seriously.”
The IDEA held a meeting Sept. 25 to put more of its overcrowded bus concerns on paper.
“We have asked the four school principals to monitor the number of students getting off the buses and we will be asking the same from Hanson’s drivers,” Workman said.
“We are also getting a copy of the busing routes with all of the stops.”
There are currently six buses in Iqaluit that are used for the IDEA’s four schools and École des Trois-Soleils.
The Iqaluit DEA estimates that about 100 more students in Iqaluit are using bus service compared with 2012.
But a concerned parent, Joanne Ashley, said the current safety issue might raise legal problems.
She said that in the winter, the city’s rough and icy roads could easily see a standing child tumble down a bus aisle, or fall from an overcrowded bench seat.
“If a child gets seriously injured, who knows if a parent would file a lawsuit, and who would be responsible?” she said.
Ashley was one of the parents who raised the issue in the spring, through a letter submitted at the IDEA’s annual general meeting.
She suggested getting the existing buses to do a second route, or to rent a large van to carry the overflow.
“It’s our job as parents, as the Department of Education, and as a community, to take care of our children, and to protect them at all costs,” Ashley said.
(11) Comments:
My kids regularly sit three to a seat, in addition one of my kids told me on one occasion kids had to stand until asked to sit four to a seat because there wasn’t enough room. In addition I have one child taking lunch from 11:30 - 12:30 and another taking lunch from 12:00 - 1:00 all because there are too many kids and not enough busses. I have nothing but respect and admiration for the Bus operators, as they are doing a great job getting the kids to school safely. My concern lies with the Department of Education who seem to be putting dollars and cents ahead of the safety of these kids. Believe me when I say that, given the circumstances, I already have a lawyer on speed dial.
The solution to your lunchtime problem, #1, is to stop busing students at lunchtime. It’s really weird that they do that.
You mean to say a body made up of volunteers isn’t getting all the work done? Wow what a surprise.
This is what you get when DEAs have too much responsibility. They don’t meet their own expectations and then they blame tge department that tried to remedy the situation, only to be bombarded by the DEA’s minions.
Here’s an idea: let kids walk to school! My kid has two legs and a heartbeat. I’m pretty sure he can make it there just fine.
#2, agreed 100% however in the absence of this obvious policy change, bus overcrowding still needs to be addressed before there is an accident.
#4, walking to school isn’t a safe option for parents whose kids live some distance from their schools; especially with no sidewalks and windchills that drop to into the low -40s.
Pack lunch.
The elementary and middle schools do not have a cafeteria for the kids to stay at lunch. Only kids with planned activities can stay at lunch. the rest are sent home
You’re right #5. No other place in the whole world would send their kids to school without sidewalks. And never in our history did children go outside when it was cold out. Times have totally changed!
#5 Northern Guy, walking is a fairly safe option for a good number of the kids who ride the bus. They don’t all live on the other side of town. A five or ten minute walk is not going to kill a child in the cold weather. Parents who are worried about their safety can bundle the kids up. This is what they do it in some of the communities. The kids are waiting outside for the bus to arrive anyway. Better to keep moving. The ones who live far away can use the bus.
And as far as the lunch thing goes, a change in policy is the quicker solution, since they aren’t going to be bringing a new bus up here anytime soon. That’s the easiest solution and the one that makes the most sense. If kids live close enough to home to walk home for lunch, go for it.
Rule #1: Never believe someone who says “Believe me when I say…”
Rule #2: Never believe the hype that emerges at election time.
Rule #3: Beware any political entity who claims to be a victim of some sort, and yet hasn’t performed their due diligence.
Rule #4: Allow the proper process to be carried out before coming to judgement. Principals and bus drivers are only now being asked to count kids? Why was this not done in May or before that if it was such a big problem?
Rule #5: Identify the party who is *actually* at fault in any situation before picking up the pitchfork. There’s a remarkable lack of DEA members explaining why they didn’t follow due process in this article - why they didn’t pass a single motion calling on the Dept. of Ed to assess whether a bus is needed or not.
Rule #6: If you see a politician trying to bamboozle you, don’t vote for them.
#7 cafeterias are for food service. Schools in Canada usually don’t have cafeterias in elementary school. But many, many of those schools do have children who stay for lunch and bring a lunch from home, because they live too far away to walk home. Yes, the school would have to hire staff to monitor the students, but they are paying for unnecessary bus service.