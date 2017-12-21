NEWS: Nunavut

What’s open, what’s not over the holidays

"Households containing five or more people may wish to consider conserving water"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The holiday period brings light displays, such as this one at Nunavut's legislature, but it also brings holiday to territorial and municipal workers. (FILE PHOTO) The holiday period brings light displays, such as this one at Nunavut's legislature, but it also brings holiday to territorial and municipal workers. (FILE PHOTO)

December 21, 2017 - 11:30 am

If you need to contact a Government of Nunavut office over the holidays, remember that all territorial offices will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1.

During this holiday closure period, the following services at the GN will be available:

• Community and Government Services: Nunavut Emergency Management services for emergencies 24 hours a day, toll free at 1-800-693-1666.

• Family Services: Emergency coverage involving child welfare matters will be provided. Contact information for all community social services workers is available here.

• Finance: Liquor permits will still be available for purchase at the Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk offices. Check for holiday business hours. Licensee and community orders will not be processed from the Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet warehouses, and no import permits will be issued at the Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet permit offices during the holiday closure period. The Nunavut Liquor Commission will be passing out taxi coupons in Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay during the holiday season.

• Health: Urgent health care services will continue to be available during the holidays, between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2, but check with your local community health centre, public health or the Qikiqtani General Hospital to find out about service hours during the holidays.

A complete list of health facility contact information is available on the Department of Health website.

• Environment: Offices will be closed from Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. to Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

In case of a fuel spill, you should contact the 24-hour spill line at 867-920-8130.

In case of a wildlife emergency, contact the conservation officer for your region:

• In the Kitikmeot region, call David Anavilok in Taloyoak at 867-561-6231

• In the Kivalliq region, call Joe Savikataaq Jr. in Arviat at 867-857-6944

• In the South Baffin region, call Alden Williams in Iqaluit at 867-222-0167

• In the North Baffin region, call George Koonoo in Pond Inlet at 867-899-1330

In Iqaluit city offices will be closed Dec. 25 as well as Jan. 1.

The schedule for trucked services will be limited over the holiday period:

• Dec. 24: Regular service, delivered earlier in the day

• Dec. 25: No regular service

• Dec. 26: Regular service

• Jan. 1: No regular service

Emergency trucked water service will be available, for a fee of $250, by contacting the non-emergency dispatch number at 979-5650.

“While the majority of people on trucked water service will not be affected, households containing five or more people may wish to consider conserving water by reducing and/or deferring laundry and the use of dishwashers, and may wish to consider taking a shower instead of a bath,” says a city advisory.

Regular office hours, as well as trucked service, will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

In Cambridge Bay, the hamlet council has declared one half-day prior to Christmas to be a statutory holiday.

The hamlet office and wellness centre will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, at 12 p.m, all day Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for Boxing Day.

The hamlet office and wellness centre will also be closed Monday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Water and sewage service will not be available on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25.