What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca this past July

The month's most-read story: the death of two Iqaluit men in an explosion

The most popular photo in July on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows young snow buntings from Cambridge Bay: When Pokkuk Koplomik went outside her Cambridge Bay home to get her son Taylor's rubber boots from the front step where she'd left them to dry, she discovered that a snow bunting had made a nest in one of the boots and laid five eggs. By the time she took this photo, several of the hatchlings were already learning to fly. (PHOTO BY POKKUK KOPLOMIK) The most popular photo in July on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows young snow buntings from Cambridge Bay: When Pokkuk Koplomik went outside her Cambridge Bay home to get her son Taylor's rubber boots from the front step where she'd left them to dry, she discovered that a snow bunting had made a nest in one of the boots and laid five eggs. By the time she took this photo, several of the hatchlings were already learning to fly. (PHOTO BY POKKUK KOPLOMIK)

August 01, 2017 - 11:30 am

Our readers enjoyed celebrations this past July that included Canada Day, Iqaluit’s Alianait music and the Nunavut Arts and Crafts Association festivals as well as Nunavut Day— but the top most-read stories of July on Nunatsiaqonline.ca all contained elements of tragedy and grief.

The top story of the past month concerned the deaths of two men in Iqaluit, Noel Priddle, 50, and John Manning, 57, who died after an explosion July 6 destroyed a boat parked beside Manning’s house in the Lower Base area of Iqaluit. A third man was injured.

You can read more about the fatal incident here.

A carpenter by trade, Manning owned a construction company in Iqaluit and was known to lend his skills to anyone who needed them.

Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern extended sympathies on behalf of the city.

“As a long-time resident, John was a valued member of the community and a respected business person, who held a special place in the hearts of all those who knew him. His readiness to help anyone in need endeared him to all Iqalummiut. His passing is a tremendous loss to his family, his friends and our community,” she said.

But Manning’s death from his injuries, July 9 in Ottawa, was followed by another shocking incident—the theft of carvings, which Manning bought during his 25 years in Iqaluit.

At least 25 carvings were stolen from the family residence after his wife and daughter flew to Ottawa, where Manning was medevaced following the explosion.

Christine Ammaq, 53, has now been charged with break, enter and theft.

Among the other five most-read stories of the month, according to Google Analytics, which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca:

• The death of a young boy, 11, found in Rankin Inlet July 7, was a homicide, police believe;

• A deadly Canada Day long weekend in Pond Inlet saw the body of a woman found outside of town July 3 and another woman killed July 1 in what police allege was a drunk driving accident; and,

• Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspected homicide of a 14-year-old girl in the Nunavik community of Inukjuak, where Kativik Regional Police Force officers found the teenage girl deceased behind a home in the early evening of July 22.