Nunatsiaqonline.ca in 2016: last year’s most-read online stories

One of the top stand-alone photos of 2016 on our Nunatsiaq News Twitter feed at @NunatsiaqNews and a leading photo on our Facebook page: Kivalliq photographer Doug McLarty catches the northern lights show he witnessed on Sept. 1 over Rankin Inlet. (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY/ARCTECH DESIGN AND SERVICES) One of the top stand-alone photos of 2016 on our Nunatsiaq News Twitter feed at @NunatsiaqNews and a leading photo on our Facebook page: Kivalliq photographer Doug McLarty catches the northern lights show he witnessed on Sept. 1 over Rankin Inlet. (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY/ARCTECH DESIGN AND SERVICES)



Also among the top stand-alone photos of the year on the Nunatsiaq News Twitter feed, this photo of Pangnirtung hockey players out on the ice in mid-January. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK) Also among the top stand-alone photos of the year on the Nunatsiaq News Twitter feed, this photo of Pangnirtung hockey players out on the ice in mid-January. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)

January 05, 2017 - 11:45 am

Overall, the top 10 most-read stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca for 2016 are not pretty tales—but they report events in Nunavut that generated strong interest among online readers and reflect their concern for social peace and the well-being of people across the North.

We track the numbers of these online readers thanks to Google Analytics, which show the following stories were the most-read of any on Nunatsiaqonline.ca in 2016:

• a Nunavut child was dead and three injured, a mother and two other children, in a May 12 incident in Coral Harbour.

The RCMP said police responded to a call at a residence in the Kivalliq community May 12 shortly after noon that day.

In the residence, police discovered a 28-year-old woman and three children, all of whom had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Shepa Jar, 28, has been charged with the second-degree murder of her eight-year old daughter, along with two counts of attempted murder on her two young sons.

• A man in the western Nunavut community of Cambridge Bay lost a fight to save his hands from amputation after he got lost in a whiteout in March and suffered severe frostbite.

“Now im gonna loose both hands,” Romeo Tucci told Nunatsiaq News March 27 from his hospital bed at the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton.

Tucci, 37, who typed his message with a pen in his mouth, said he was in “a lot of pain” due to the severe frostbite.

Surgeons amputated his hands in early April— Tucci, no longer in Cambridge Bay, is now learning to use his robotic hands.

• A Nunavut man was sentenced to 13 years for beating his girlfriend to death: Dwayne Sateana, 31, killed Edith Angalik, 24, in Rankin Inlet in 2014 after finding her sleeping with another man.

Sateana appeared before Nunavut Justice Sue Cooper July 27 in Rankin Inlet to hear the judge’s sentencing decision. Cooper accepted a joint sentencing submission from lawyers, submitted in court July 26: Sateana will spend another 10 and a half years in prison.

• Five Iqaluit residents were charged with drug-related charges following seizures of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and an unlicensed handgun in August.

Members of the RCMP V Division Federal Operations Section with help from V Division Major Crime Unit and the Iqaluit detachment carried out two search warrants in Iqaluit Aug. 5, seizing 15 ounces of cocaine, a small quantity of marijuana, hashish, and ecstasy, an unlicensed handgun and about $9,000 in cash.

• A Resolute Bay man, 46, died during a prolonged standoff Nov. 28 in the High Arctic community, which had prompted a community-wide lockdown Nov. 28.

The lockdown was lifted later that day, but the announcement of the end of the lockdown preceded news that the man had been found dead.

“The community of Resolute Bay has been in our thoughts and prayers throughout this sad and difficult time. We are very thankful to the community for their cooperation and continued support to the family and friends of the deceased, victim and our members,” said the RCMP.

• A woman in Iqaluit was shaken by a daylight assault in public area during the evening of May 25, when alleged she was assaulted by a man in broad daylight.

• Codeshare split catches Canadian North off-guard: Steve Hankirk, the president of Canadian North, said former partner First Air’s decision to abruptly end its controversial codeshare relationship with his company was as much of a surprise for him as it was for the rest of Nunavut. Hankirk said he received no prior notice from First Air about the decision.

• New Government of Nunavut hiring restrictions go too far, said a Nunavut resident: Directive 518 allows GN to limit any job competition by ethnicity. So some jobs are now subject to a Department of Human Resources directive adopted by the territorial cabinet in September 2015—Directive 518—which allows the GN to restrict competitions for jobs by limiting the eligibility of certain candidates to specific ethnic and geographic criteria. The new restrictions can lead to competitions available only to Inuit who are beneficiaries of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, internal competitions for GN employees only, or to a beneficiaries-by-location only competition

• An overnight lockdown in the Kitikmeot community of Gjoa Haven last February ended with the death of an armed man: members of the RCMP detachment in Gjoa Haven received a firearms-related call Feb. 8 from a local residence in the community of about 1,300 people, which reported a suicidal man possibly armed with a rifle. They responded by putting the area “under containment.” The man is believed to have sied by suicide.

• A cone of silence descended upon Hunter Tootoo controversy as outraged women said they feared reprisals if they spoke out about Nunavut MP’s fall from grace Tootoo resigned in May as minister of Fisheries and Oceans and from the Liberal caucus in the House of Commons to enter addictions treatment— and then nearly two months later admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with a female staffer in his Ottawa office. Women on social media and in interviews with Nunatsiaq News in September said Tootoo could no longer represent Inuit, especially women, on Parliament Hill.