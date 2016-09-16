NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11

Petition demanding Nunavut MP Tootoo's resignation week's top story

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The second most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: Kuujjuaq firefighters gather at the Nunavik community’s fire hall Sept. 11 for a moment of silence to mark the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York City’s World Trade Centre and the Pentagon, which killed about 3,000, including hundreds of firefighters. “We’ve been out here every year since it happened, and we’ll continue to come out for years to come,” said one firefighter. Municipal officials and first responders in Kuujjjuaq recall that morning, 15 years ago, when they received notification that some international air traffic could be grounded in Kuujjuaq, forcing many of the community’s emergency services on standby. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) The second most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: Kuujjuaq firefighters gather at the Nunavik community’s fire hall Sept. 11 for a moment of silence to mark the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York City’s World Trade Centre and the Pentagon, which killed about 3,000, including hundreds of firefighters. “We’ve been out here every year since it happened, and we’ll continue to come out for years to come,” said one firefighter. Municipal officials and first responders in Kuujjjuaq recall that morning, 15 years ago, when they received notification that some international air traffic could be grounded in Kuujjuaq, forcing many of the community’s emergency services on standby. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)



The top photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares:Pangnirtung hunters under Capt. Adamie Veevee bring in their bowhead whale Sept. 9 in the late evening sun, in this scene captured by Pangnirtung photographer David Kilabuk. Ottawa allotted five bowhead whale tags to Nunavut communities this year, including two for the Baffin region. The bowhead whale population in Nunavut has rebounded, with 2008 survey by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans estimating that the Eastern Arctic bowhead population could be as high as 43,105 whales. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK) The top photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares:Pangnirtung hunters under Capt. Adamie Veevee bring in their bowhead whale Sept. 9 in the late evening sun, in this scene captured by Pangnirtung photographer David Kilabuk. Ottawa allotted five bowhead whale tags to Nunavut communities this year, including two for the Baffin region. The bowhead whale population in Nunavut has rebounded, with 2008 survey by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans estimating that the Eastern Arctic bowhead population could be as high as 43,105 whales. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)

September 16, 2016 - 8:00 am

Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo was again in the news this week, with stories about the beleaguered MP again occupying two of the top three stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

The top story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic: An Iqaluit man launched a petition demanding Tootoo’s resignation, saying “Hunter, do it for the Territory. Resign now”

Andrew Morrison of Iqaluit launched an online petition asking Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo to resign, which, as of Sept. 12, had more than 100 supporters and 3,000 views online.

“This is the story of a beautiful, strong, resilient Territory which has some issues to deal with but will be challenged to do so because one shamed MP wants to collect his $150,000.00 salary.

“Hunter, do it for the Territory. Resign now,” says the petition, circulated online at change.org by Morrison, which he plans to deliver to Tootoo, Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Cathy Towtongie.

Then, last week, Tootoo also went on CBC television to say how his childhood trauma led to addictions and resignation as fisheries minister last May.

Tootoo said a childhood plagued with abuse drove him to alcohol addiction—trauma he has only begun to face in recent months.

“I came from a family that alcohol destroyed,” Tootoo told CBC’s Peter Mansbridge in a one-on-one interview filmed in Ottawa. “So the emotional trauma you witness and see as a child… it affected me.”

Later on, when asked in an interview with CTV about why he originally concealed the full story behind Tootoo’s departure from the Liberal caucus on May 31, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the word “victims” to describe the mother and daughter with whom Tootoo is alleged to have been involved with: “We need to make sure that we are respectful of peoples’ privacy, and uh, victims and that’s exactly what I’ve done.”

In other news:

• an outspoken First Air vice president abruptly departed from his job—since 2013, Bert van der Stege, who served as the public spokesperson for Makivik’s troubled airline as vice president of commercial affairs, was removed from the list of company officers on the First Air website as of Sept. 2;

• Nunavut students complained about filthy, garbage filled residences—this wasn’t the kind of start some Nunavut Arctic College students dreamed of before moving into student residences in Iqaluit for the new school year. Rooms with filthy floors and walls. Cigarette butts, broken bottles, condoms—used and unused—strewn on the floor. Stains that look and smell like mould. nsect larvae and food from past tenants concealed in couch crevices; and,

• a letter about the recent education consultation in Iqaluit, which asked “do you want to know what makes my blood boil? The blind, uninformed, Iqaluit-centric rage that fueled the tirades of the participants at the Education Act consultation held Friday, Sept. 2.”