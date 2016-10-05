NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2

Top story—a pregnant Nunavut woman's Facebook search for prospective adoptive parents

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares: An emergency landing in Iqaluit or a big Boeing 777 jet, an Air India flight, which landed at the Iqaluit airport Sept. 27 about four hours into Chicago-New Delhi flight. Here you can see an emergency response vehicle, which backed up to the jet at about 7 p.m. and took a passenger to the Qikiqtani General Hospital. (PHOTO BY BRIAN TATTUINEE)



The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows students at Jaanimmarik high school in Kuujjuaq listening to a video message Sept. 23 recorded by NHL player P.K. Subban—formerly a Montreal Canadien, but recently traded to the Nashville Predators. "I heard about what's happening in your lives, and I just wanted to tell you guys to stay strong," Subban said, referring to the number of youth suicides in the region earlier this year. "I believe that what happens in your life—especially when it's negative—only makes you stronger. You determine your own altitude." Kuujjuaq doctor Latoya Campbell met with Subban last summer to arrange the recording and had the NHL defenceman autograph a limited edition jersey, addressed to Kuujjuaq youth. The jersey will be framed and hung at the Kuujjuaq Forum. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)

October 05, 2016 - 4:00 pm

Thousands of Nunatsiaqonline.ca readers wanted to read more about a pregnant Nunavut mom, who reached out on Facebook to seek parents wishing to adopt her baby.

“I didn’t know how else to look for a couple that would want a child,” said the woman.

In less than half an hour, she said she had found a possible match for her child, due in April, through messages sent to her.

That was the top story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic to the Nunatsiaq News website.

And the woman’s story prompted a later letter from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

“Nunavut’s current Aboriginal Custom Adoption Act allows Inuit to adopt in accordance with our customs. It does not apply to non-Inuit adopting an Inuk,” said the letter which you can read in its entirety here.

The second most-read story of the week: a run-down of the recent court session in Cambridge Bay, from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, marked mostly by cases disturbingly similar to each other—due to the huge amount of pain caused by people’s over consumption of alcohol.

In one case, an intoxicated teenager got into a fight with his mother, who fled their house with her three younger children.

Her teen son returned to find his mother at another family member’s home and left a 40-ounce bottle of vodka by his sleeping mother as a peace offering.

You can here the whole story here.

Also among the top five stories of the week from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2:

• the new Miss Teen Nunavut, Chantel Caza of Iqaluit, hopes to use new platform to promote confidence among youth;

• Nunavik community looked for help to recover drowned man;

• Nunavut Inuit questioned investigation, police response to Annie Pootoogook’s death: The Ottawa Police Service initially ruled out any foul play, but the force now says police are looking into some “suspicious elements” connected to the case; and,

• an active shooter shut down much of the Nunavik community of Kangiqsualujjuaq over a four-day period last week.