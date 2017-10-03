NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1

Election news dominates the week, with Nunavut's roster of candidates firmed up

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

here. (MAP BY PATRICK DUPLESSIS) "/>

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows this map by weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis of Dalhousie University on the peak winds blowing through the central and eastern Arctic from Sept. 29 into Oct. 1. The winds were caused by an intense low pressure system tracking eastward, Environment Canada said. You can read more coverage of that weekend's extreme weather by Nunatsiaq News here. (MAP BY PATRICK DUPLESSIS) "/>The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows this map by weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis of Dalhousie University on the peak winds blowing through the central and eastern Arctic from Sept. 29 into Oct. 1. The winds were caused by an intense low pressure system tracking eastward, Environment Canada said. You can read more coverage of that weekend's extreme weather by Nunatsiaq News here. (MAP BY PATRICK DUPLESSIS)

October 03, 2017 - 10:00 am

The big news in Nunavut—and for readers of Nunatsiaqonline.ca—came at the end of the past week, on Sept. 29, when Elections Nunavut announced that it had accepted a list of 72 people as candidates for the territory’s 22 ridings.

Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna won’t be one of them.

The premier announced he won’t seek re-election in his home riding of Kugluktuk this year, after nine years of service as an MLA. Mila Kamingoak ended up winning the seat by acclamation.

“Not seeking re-election has been a difficult family decision,” Taptuna said in a Sept. 29 statement, in which he thanked Nunavummiut for their support.

“I wish to extend best wishes to the incoming government, as they learn from previous experiences and shape our future.”

You can read more about who is running where in the Nunatsiaq News round-up, which led the top five most-read stories of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic.

The second most read story of the week revealed Nunavut cabinet minister Keith Peterson’s decision to say no to another term in office.

Peterson, the territory’s minister of finance and justice, decided after 14 consecutive years as MLA that he will not run again in the Oct. 30.

Peterson said he made the decision not to put his name forward for re-election after serving nine years in cabinet and 14 years as MLA for the western Nunavut hub.

His length of service makes Peterson the MLA with the greatest number of consecutive years in the Nunavut legislature and the longest-serving finance minister in Canada.

He will continue to serve in cabinet as finance minister and justice minister until the new legislative assembly chooses a new cabinet, likely in mid-November.

You can read the whole story here.

Also among the top five of the week:

• Inmates destroyed large sections of the Baffin Correctional Centre, which faces “significant damage” following a major incident early Sept. 25 at the Iqaluit jail. That’s when four inmates damaged and destroyed 85 per cent of the building’s medium security sleeping area and a third of its maximum security bed space;

• A Nunavut mother who gave up her child through a custom adoption to a household marked by sexual abuse, domestic violence and neglect will not receive interim custody of her daughter, which she had sought in court; and,

• For Nunavut, it’s always about capacity, said Nunatsiaq News editor Jim Bell in an editorial: “Nunavut will do what Nunavut has the capacity to do, no more and no less.”