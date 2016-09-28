NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25

News on bomb threats on Sept. 22 draw thousands to Nunatsiaqonline.ca

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The week's most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: After receiving a bomb threat, police at the Iqaluit airport sweep a First Air jet Sept. 22, giving the go-ahead for the aircraft to depart after a few hours delay. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) The week's most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: After receiving a bomb threat, police at the Iqaluit airport sweep a First Air jet Sept. 22, giving the go-ahead for the aircraft to depart after a few hours delay. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)



The second-most photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page:Nunavik youth advocate Olivia Ikey Duncan, second from left, receives Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's Advancement of Youth Issues award in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14, following ITK's annual general meeting hosted in the Nunavik community. The award was presented by ITK president Natan Obed, far left, while Ikey Duncan is flanked by National Inuit Youth Council president Maatalii Okalik, Qarjuit Youth Council president Alicia Aragutak and Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik.(PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK) The second-most photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page:Nunavik youth advocate Olivia Ikey Duncan, second from left, receives Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's Advancement of Youth Issues award in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14, following ITK's annual general meeting hosted in the Nunavik community. The award was presented by ITK president Natan Obed, far left, while Ikey Duncan is flanked by National Inuit Youth Council president Maatalii Okalik, Qarjuit Youth Council president Alicia Aragutak and Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik.(PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK)

September 28, 2016 - 2:00 pm

There’s little surprise about which of the past week’s stories ranked as the most-read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics.

Everyone in Nunavut was impacted Sept. 22, when all schools closed due to territory-wide bomb threats, with the school threats later followed with a bomb threat scare at Iqaluit airport.

After all the schools had closed, Nunavut police determined the bomb threats sent to the RCMP were not credible.

Later Sept. 22, Iqaluit’s airport was also mentioned in a bomb threat, leading police to sweep through flights on the tarmac—but again. the threat proved unfounded.

Then, with all the media coverage that Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo has received in recent months, you would think that most of what can be said about the politician’s fall from grace has already been said.

But two other stories, which both came in among the top five of the week’s most-read, honed in once again on Tootoo.

In one, two Iqaluit men discussed the actions of their MP. Franco Buscemi and Andrew Morrison agreed on many things during that conversation. But they did not agree on what Tootoo, who returned Sept. 19 to resume sitting in the House of Commons as an independent MP, should do next. You can read that story here.

Then, Cambridge Bay’s mayor Jeannie Ehalok went on the record during a hamlet council meeting to criticize Tootoo’s recent quick, unannounced visit to the western Nunavut community, during which met only with a handful of constituents.

“You may not have known Hunter was in town,” Ehaloak told hamlet councillors Sept. 19 during the portion of the meeting devoted to statements.

You can read more about what she had to say here.

Also among the top five stories:

• the Nunavut government plans to close Iqaluit youth home at the end of September: The Government of Nunavut says the Illagiitugut Group Home will shut its doors Sept. 30 and will send its young clients off to live at other places, possibly in southern Canada; and,

• a Nunavut court orders a repeat sex offender to stay away from a Cambridge Bay woman: Desmond Kaosoni must observe a peace bond.