What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to likes, shares and views shows Sanikiluaq singer-songwriter Kelly Fraser and Iqaluit music producer Thor Simonsen taking the stage in Arctic Bay as part of a Hitmakerz songwriting workshop Sept. 16, sponsored by Qikiqtani Inuit Association and the Government of Nunavut. (PHOTO BY NIORE IQALUKJUAK/HITMAKERZ)

September 27, 2017 - 1:10 pm

As candidates now start announcing their plans to run in Nunavut’s Oct. 30 territorial election, coverage of a report on the salaries earned by members of the Nunavut Legislature generated the most interest on the Nunatsiaq News website this past week.

A report tabled Sept. 19 in the Nunavut Legislature revealed that all MLAs fall within the top five per cent of wage earners in Canada and some are close to the top one per cent.

Not surprisingly, the document revealed that the MLA with the greatest responsibility, Premier Peter Taptuna, took home the biggest pay packet during that period: $220,106.

Other news from the legislature, which adjourned Sept. 19 in advance of the elections, also drew many readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

The second-most popular story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics which tracks online readership, concerned the criticism levelled by a Nunavut MLA about conditions at the Iqaluit medical boarding home, which had generated complaints from his constituents.

South Baffin MLA David Joanasie said Sept. 14 in the Nunavut legislature said one of his constituents had to move from the Tammaativvik Boarding Home to a hotel because of the conditions.

“Can the minister clarify what steps are taken to ensure that medical clients are accommodated in a healthy and comfortable manner while they are here in Iqaluit,” Joanasie said in a question to Health Minister George Hickes.

Learn what Hickes told Joanasie here.

The third most-read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca revealed that although students have been back at school for weeks in some Nunavut communities, some don’t have teachers yet.

That’s because, Nunavut-wide, 63 teaching positions remain to be filled, according to Nunavut’s education department.

The shortage means substitute teachers have been called in, classes have been combined and in Kimmirut, kindergarten hasn’t yet begun, the department said Sept. 22.

The need for a teacher prompted a principal from one school to post the job on social media in an attempt to entice someone with the qualifications to take the well-paying job at his school—and the subsidized housing that goes along with it.

This story generated a lot of comments, such as this one: “Perhaps now is the time (finally) for the GN to take a hard look at themselves and what they are doing to their teachers. Teachers, people who uproot their lives to come north and educate and care for the children in Nunavut. The very same that are always under the crossfire when someone is dissatisfied and raging on social media. The conditions within those schools are ludicrous. Too many kids with too many issues and not enough support.”

You can see the whole story and comments here.

Also in the top five stories:

• the sentencing in a United States courtroom of a retired RCMP officer: Gregory Logan, 60 received a sentence of 62 months Sept. 20. Logan had already been convicted in 2013 in Canada on seven offences related to the illegal sale of about 250 narwhal tusks from New Brunswick to Maine; and,

• police end a shooting spree in Pangnirtung: Nunavut RCMP arrested a Pangnirtung boy who fired 11 rifle rounds into the air at several locations around the Baffin community of about 1,500 people. The boy, 16, is now undergoing a psychological assessment by mental health professionals, the RCMP said Sept. 19.