NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18

169 years after his doomed expedition, Sir John Franklin tops the news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Northern lights win: The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, was by Kivalliq photographer Doug McLarty of a northern lights show he witnessed on Sept. 1 over Rankin Inlet.. (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY/ARCTECH DESIGN AND SERVICES)



The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: David Scott Cowper, 74, seen here Sept. 8 with his son Fred, 38, on board their bright-yellow "Polar Bound" vessel in Cambridge Bay, is a British yachtsman—and the first man to sail solo around the world in both directions. Considered by many as the best yachtsman in the world, Cowper completed his seventh transit of the NW Passage in 2016. Cowper remains the first to successfully sail around the world via the NW Passage single-handed and the only person to have sailed the NW Passage three times single-handed. "What is happening in ice terms is catastrophic," said Cowper about this year's voyage from west through the Hudson Strait— he's also the first to attempt this difficult route. Unlike 30 years ago, Cowper said he saw no multi-year ice and relatively few polar bears, although he and his son did see the Crystal Serenity cruise ship and the RRS Endeavour in the Bellot Strait. Cowper said he'll be back next year to head back east through the NW passage. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

September 20, 2016 - 2:25 pm

The top story of the week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca: the 169-year-old mystery of Sir John Franklin’s doomed Arctic expedition.

That got closer to being resolved Sept. 3 with the long-anticipated discovery of the British explorer’s second ship, HMS Terror, in Nunavut, and writer Paul Watson, in an article appearing in The Guardian Sept. 12, confirmed researchers aboard the Arctic Research Foundation’s research vessel, the Martin Bergmann, discovered the Terror, fittingly, in Terror Bay, located on the southwest shore of King William Island, nine days ago.

The discovery came almost two years to the day since Parks Canada divers located the Terror’s sister-ship, the HMS Erebus, in the shallow waters of Queen Maud Gulf.

In an email to Nunatsiaq News, a Parks Canada spokesperson said the federal department was “excited about the reports of the discovery of the wreck of the HMS Terror” and is currently working “with our partners” to validate the details of the discovery.

“The discovery of the HMS Terror would be important for Canada, reflecting the ongoing and valuable role of Inuit traditional knowledge in the search and making a significant contribution to completing the Franklin story,” the email said.

Read the whole story here.

The second most-read story on Nunatsiaqonline, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic: A dismissed employee takes the Nunavut government to court.

Chas Hughes, a former Government of Nunavut employee, has asked the Nunavut Court of Justice for a judicial review of his termination from a job he held for about 10 years.

“They were hell-bent on firing me and they were going to get it done one way or another,” Chas Hughes told Nunatsiaq News Sept. 12 over the phone from his Toronto home.

In a notice filed with the Nunavut Court of Justice Aug. 12, Hughes asked for a judicial review of his termination. Read more here.

The other three of the top five stories of the past week:

• the Quebec-made Ungava gin was condemned as racist, sexist and using Inuit culture in inappropriate ways: “We recognize that the campaign crossed an important line and has offended many people. For that, we are deeply sorry and we will do better,” said Ungava president Crawford said. In a statement of the apology, Crawford said the company will engage “key cultural influencers to gather explicit feedback on our use of Inuit symbology” and that “we are committed to being more culturally aware and sensitive in our advertising efforts going forward;”

• Non-prescribed fentanyl circulated in the western Nunavut community of Kugluktuk, after a theft at the local health centre. But members of the Kugluktuk RCMP arrested a person in relation to that theft and seized the stolen items including the fentanyl—within 24 hours, thanks to the assistance of the public, the RCMP said Sept. 16; and,

• a Nunavut man gets six years for manslaughter Pauloosie Padluq of Kimmirut killed 20-year-old Qummuattuq Simeonie in September 2014: Following a grief-ridden court appearance Sept. 13 in his home community of Kimmirut, Pauloosie Padluq, 37, learned he must serve three more years in jail for using a kitchen knife in September 2014 to kill 20-year-old Qummuattuq Simeonie. Those three years will complete the six-year sentence that Justice Bonnie Tulloch imposed on him, minus time served, for the manslaughter count that Padluq pleaded guilty to on Aug. 27, 2015.