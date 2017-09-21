NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17

Tale of former SAO who skimmed lottery money tops the news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based of views, likes and shares, remembers Dr. Christine Egan, a veteran Nunavut nurse who died Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Centre. Egan, 55, died while visiting her brother Michael, 51, who was working in an office high up in the South Tower of the World Trade Centre when it was hit by a jet aircraft and later collapsed. the memory of Egan, better known as “Dr. Christine,” lives on among her many friends and aspiring Inuit nurses she continues to help posthumously through a scholarship established in her name at the University of Manitoba. (FILE PHOTO) The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based of views, likes and shares, remembers Dr. Christine Egan, a veteran Nunavut nurse who died Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Centre. Egan, 55, died while visiting her brother Michael, 51, who was working in an office high up in the South Tower of the World Trade Centre when it was hit by a jet aircraft and later collapsed. the memory of Egan, better known as “Dr. Christine,” lives on among her many friends and aspiring Inuit nurses she continues to help posthumously through a scholarship established in her name at the University of Manitoba. (FILE PHOTO)

September 21, 2017 - 2:30 pm

A Sept. 15 story, published late in the day on Friday, ended up leading the top five most-read stories of the week that started Sept. 10.

Nunatsiaq News readers were keen to learn about how a former Nunavut senior administrative officer received a sentence of house arrest for a $150,000 theft from the Hamlet of Baker Lake.

Baker Lake’s Dennis Zettler, convicted of skimming lottery revenues from the hamlet coffers since 2009, hid cash around his house until he could bring it south and deposit it into a bank account.

Zettler, 66, shook uncontrollably and wept at times during his appearance at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, Sept. 14, as he received his sentence of two years less a day of house arrest at his Toronto residence.

Zettler pleaded guilty to one count of breach of trust by a public officer and possession of property over $5,000, stemming from his arrest in May last year after RCMP officers discovered large sums of cash in his Baker Lake residence.

Also among the top five stories of the week, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca:

• the Nunavut Coroner and the RCMP said they would investigate a Sept. 14 Iqaluit death, but the Nunavut RCMP said it is “not looking for any suspects at this time and there are no public safety concerns” in its statement about the discharge of a firearm in Iqaluit on Sept. 14;

• Residents in the Nunavik community of Inukjuak say video footage could lead to teen’s killer: Bethany Nastapoka, 14, was found dead in her home community of Inukjuak July 22. Now Quebec provincial police investigators have returned to Nunavik to look into the unsolved July death of the Inukjuak teenager;

• Iqaluit city councillors and residents balk at plans for a new resto-lounge in the Nunavut capital: The Big Racks Barbecue restaurant’s owner wants to demolish buildings and build a larger restaurant and adjoining lounge. But councillors decided to defer the rezoning item so that the city’s planning and development department can examine how the amendment might fit into the city’s general plan; and,

• low Inuit staffing in government hurts Nunavut, according to a report commissioned by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., which says the underrepresentation of Inuit in the territory’s government workforce remains a major barrier to Nunavut’s economic success.