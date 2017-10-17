NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15

Arrest in homicide death of Bethany Nastapoka of Inukjuak leads the week's most-read stories

The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows the Iqaluit's Qajuqturvik Society Food Centre and Inclusion Café, which are competing against community programs across Canada to win cash from the Aviva Community Fund. The food centre serves over 5,000 meals per month and has a mandate to combat food insecurity in Iqaluit. "In the harsh winter we give high-calorie meals because we know our clients need them to survive the Arctic cold," the food centre says in its online competition bio. Iqaluit's low population puts the community service at a disadvantage for winning because the contest is voter driven. Online voting for the competition started Oct. 10 and runs to Oct. 19. Vote here: https://www.avivacommunityfund.org/. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)



The second most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows Cambridge Bay getting a new Bell Mobility cell phone tower Oct. 10—but its position, right in the middle of town, behind the bank, post office, co-op store and opposite the town's child care centre, took many in the community of about 1,700 off guard, with some saying they feared the impact of the 31-metre-high tower. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

The Quebec provincial police have now arrested and charged a teenager with first-degree murder in the July 22 death of another teen in the Nunavik community of Inukjuak.

That was the most-read story this past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

On July 22, 14-year-old Bethany Nastapoka was found lifeless not far from her home in the Hudson Bay coastal community of 1,750. Police arrested a 17-year-old man at his home Oct. 12. He’s now in the custody of youth protection services.

You can read the entire story here.

The second most-read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, reports on the death of a homeless woman from Nunavik in Montreal.

On Sept. 24, Lizzie Saunders, 36, originally from Kuujjuaq, died of heart failure just after leaving Montreal’s St. Luke’s hospital. She had told her friends that doctors had urged her to take it easy on her heart, and that she would soon need a pacemaker.

Saunders also struggled with alcoholism and addictions while trying to survive on the streets of Montreal.

But being homeless never stopped Saunders from maintaining a bond with her children.

You can read more Saunders and her life here.

News about Nunavut’s Oct. 30 election also continued to interest readers, many of whom will vote this week in advance polls.

A Nunavut justice of the peace delayed a scheduled plea for outstanding impaired driving charges against Aivilik candidate Jack Anawak, until mid-November, after territorial election day on Oct. 30.

The JP adjourned the matter until Nov. 9, 10 days after the territorial election.

You can read our continuing Nunavut election coverage which to date features riding portraits of Kugluktuk, whose new MLA Mila Kamingoak won her seat by acclamation, Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu, Cambridge Bay, Rankin inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet and the High Arctic.

Also among the top five most-read stories of the past week:

• a Nunavut man faces multiple sex offences against minors: Garry Akpik of Iqaluit accused of sex assault and sexual touching; and,

• First Air unveils new livery, new uniforms, new branding materials and a new catch-phrase: “We are talking about the rebirth of the airline,” said First Air’s president and CEO, Brock Friesen.