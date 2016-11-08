NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6

Investigation into anti-competitive behavior by Nunavut’s two major airlines the most-read story

The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: Nunavut's Education minister Paul Quassa rises in the Legislative Assembly Nov. 4 to announce that a new Iqaluit-based law degree program is now accepting applications for its fall 2017 launch. The revival of a Nunavut-focused law program comes roughly five years after Nunavut's Akitsiraq law school program folded due to underfunding. The new program is offered through Nunavut Arctic College in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan. Applications are available at Community Learning Centres across Nunavut and will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2016, Quassa said. The four-year degree program has room for 25 students. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)



The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page breaks the news that Ottawa Police Sergeant Chris Hrnchiar pleaded guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct for posting disparaging comments from his Facebook account to on an online news story about the late Nunavut artist Annie Pootoogook, shown her. Hrnchiar, who made a first appearance Nov. 1 at a disciplinary hearing at the OPS headquarters in downtown Ottawa, apologized for the pain he caused the Aboriginal community, his friends and family. The prosecutor in the case is suggesting three months of demotion and cultural sensitivity training. Proceedings continue Dec. 7. (FILE PHOTO)

November 08, 2016 - 4:00 pm

For many Nunatsiaqonline.ca readers, there was just one must read story last week—about how the Competition Bureau’s investigation into allegations of anti-competitive behavior by Nunavut’s two major airlines made its way into the Federal Court of Canada.

Ottawa’s national Competition Bureau, which investigates allegations of unfair marketplace practices, told Nunatsiaq News Nov. 3 that it filed applications requesting that First Air and Canadian North produce records, deliver information and make their executive officers available to answer questions.

“If granted, the orders would require First Air and Canadian North to provide information to the bureau to assist with an ongoing investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct of the two airlines,” an email from the bureau said.

The Competition Bureau filed its application Oct. 20 with the Federal Court of Canada office in Ottawa and the court granted the bureau’s request Oct. 26, court records show.

“I can also confirm that the bureau received a complaint from Go Sarvaq regarding allegations of predatory pricing,” the bureau’s email said.

Predatory pricing means pricing services at such a low level that other suppliers cannot compete and are forced to leave the market, the bureau representative said.

You can read the entire text of last week’s top story here.

The second-most read story according to Google Analytics, which tracks our online traffic: A mystery seabed sound might be scaring animals.

Those unidentified sounds, coming from the seafloor beneath Fury and Hecla Strait, made waves not only in the nearby hamlet of Igloolik but also across desks at the Government of Nunavut and as far away as the Department of National Defence in Ottawa.

Aggu MLA Paul Quassa rose Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 to tell fellow MLAs about a “pinging noise” detected on the seabed north of Igloolik that might be scaring away animals in a historically plentiful hunting area.

“The sound that has been heard in the area seems to be emitted from the seabed and underwater,” Quassa said in his Oct. 25 member’s statement, adding that the sound is detectable by audio equipment but not the human ear.

“Our constituents as well as hunters and boaters have reported that the area in question is almost devoid of sea mammals and that hunting has been poor in the area for quite some time.”

But the Canadian Armed Forces observed no unusual sounds during a sweep of Fury and Hecla Strait.

Also among the top five stories of the past week:

• A Rankin Inlet fourplex burned Oct. 30, as firefighters searched for woman who wasn’t there: An intoxicated man mistakenly believed his girlfriend was in the row of four rental units. The fire caused more than $1 million in losses.

• A Nunavut MLA asked blunt questions about legalized weed: the GN has set up working group to study future cannabis legalization issues; and,

• A botched dog cull enraged some Igloolik residents, with owners complaining about the hamlet’s seemingly arbitrary dog killings.