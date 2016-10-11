NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9

Big interest among readers about liquor seizures—and future beer-wine stores

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares—this photo of a sea urchin by Sanikiluaq photographer Sarah Meeko. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO) The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares—this photo of a sea urchin by Sanikiluaq photographer Sarah Meeko. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)

October 11, 2016 - 4:00 pm

Stories about liquor—illegally imported into Nunavut and perhaps, in the future, sold legally in Nunavut beer-wine stores—drew the greatest numbers of readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca this past week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic.

The leading story of the top five from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9: how members of the Nunavut RCMP seized lots of vodka in two Nunavut communities.

One of them, Cape Dorset, uses an alcohol education committee to regulate liquor ordering. The other, Gjoa Haven, is dry.

In Gjoa Haven, RCMP intercepted and seized 59 12-ounce “mickey” bottles of vodka on Sept. 26. Then, on Sept. 29, in Cape Dorset police seized six 60-ounce bottles of unspecified illegal alcohol.

Both matters are still under investigation, police said Oct. 7.

You can read more here.

Then, many readers on Nunatsiaqonline.ca wanted to learn that the door is indeed open for beer-wine stores in Nunavut.

That was the word from Cambridge Bay MLA Keith Peterson, who is also Nunavut’s finance minister, justice minister and minister responsible for the Nunavut Liquor Commission.

Peterson said Cambridge Bay and Rankin Inlet can have a beer and wine store just like the one the Government of Nunavut plans for Iqaluit.

But there’s a process to follow—the day after this story a group in Rankin Inlet submitted a petition to the commission. You can read more about interest in the subject, and the process involved, here.

The other top stories:

• the troubled Anik F2 satellite, Telesat, knocked out internet, phone, cellular, television and ATM banking services across much of northern Canada Oct. 2: The problem affected all services routed through the Anik F2;

• a look at the last days of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook which were fraught, unstable and unsafe; and,

• a talk with Nunavut’s Inuk Crown prosecutor, Sarah Arngna’naaq about her career and presence on the Kitikmeot region’s court circuit: “I hope that it’s a positive influence of some sort.”