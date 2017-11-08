NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5

Nunavut's Oct. 30 election—and the Halloween weather—top the news

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page over the past week shows just how windy it was Oct. 30. In Umiujaq, winds reached 121 kilometres per hour, and in Kangiqsujuaq winds peaked at 122 km/hr, as this map from Dalhousie University weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis shows. The peak winds in Iqaluit, which had to postpone Halloween by a day due to stormy conditions, clocked in at 99 km/hr. (MAP COURTESY OF PATRICK DUPLESSIS) The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page over the past week shows just how windy it was Oct. 30. In Umiujaq, winds reached 121 kilometres per hour, and in Kangiqsujuaq winds peaked at 122 km/hr, as this map from Dalhousie University weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis shows. The peak winds in Iqaluit, which had to postpone Halloween by a day due to stormy conditions, clocked in at 99 km/hr. (MAP COURTESY OF PATRICK DUPLESSIS)

November 08, 2017 - 11:30 am

News about Nunavut’s Oct. 30 election: that’s what drew the highest number of readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca last week.

Key stories included our election night coverage and, later, by-the-numbers review of who won and who lost.

According to Google Analytics, which tracks our online reader numbers, many were keen to learn more about an Iqaluit election upset after voters chose youth over experience in Iqaluit-Manirajak, where Adam Arreak Lightstone, a political rookie, unseated Monicao Kanayuk-Ells, a veteran minister and deputy premier.

Stormy weather, which postponed Halloween by a day in Iqaluit, also ranked among the five top stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca this week.

Interest in the weather was reflected in the popularity of a map shared on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, which showed peak winds in the eastern Arctic over that 24-hour period, as well as a story on wind speeds which approached hurricane-level strength in the southernmost community of Nunavut.

Hudson Bay MLA Allan Rumbolt, who won a new term as his constituency’s representative in the territorial elections, told Nunatsiaq News on election night that wind speeds in Sanikiluaq were at about 100 km/h, causing damage to buildings around the Belcher Island community.

Rumbolt said he was hunkering down for the stormy night, but periodically checking his boat outside, “to make sure it hasn’t blown away.”

Also in the news:

• A woman from Nunavik woman died in a Montreal vehicle accident: the Puvirnituq woman, 36, was staying at a Montreal patient residence.

• Police investigate Nunavik girl’s death: an 11-year-old girl was missing five days before her body was found outside Umiujaq.