What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30

The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and share: First look at Nunavut's baby box: Emily Shoapik of Pangnirtung places her two-week-old newborn, Rachel Shoapik, into one of the Finnish-style baby boxes, filled with items for babies and parents, that the Government of Nunavut's Department of Health will distribute to the moms of newborn infants, as Health Minister George Hickes and Tara MacAskill of Nunavut's health department look on. When Finland began giving out baby boxes in 1939, the country cut its infant mortality rate from 90 per 1,000 to two per 1,000."I'm thrilled that Nunavut is taking the lead on this baby box initiative—the first publicly funded universal program of its kind in Canada," Hickes said. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)

November 02, 2016 - 11:45 am

A story about a Nunavut grandmother who complained about a dirt-ridden Iqaluit hospital: That’s what led the top five stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca during the week from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, according to Google Analytics which tracks traffic on our website.

On Oct. 20 Mary-Lee Aliyak felt she had seen enough of the dirty conditions in her granddaughter’s room at the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit.

She had already complained to staff about the room, telling them “this is really dirty.”

But that “wasn’t going anywhere,” and the room remained dirty, she told Nunatsiaq News.

That’s why she said she wrote “dirty” on the floor and posted a photo of it, to show the extent of the grime, along with other photos of the room— immediately provoking a big response on social media.

You can read more about what she said and see one of the photos she posted here.

But it wasn’t dirt, just wax on those dingy floors, the Iqaluit hospital director later told Nunatsiaq News.

The Qikqitani General Hospital rooms are mopped, disinfected every 12 hours, said Dennis Stavrou, the executive director of Iqaluit Health Services.

Yes, it’s true—you can write words on the floors of rooms at the hospital, he said.

But that’s not because of the dirt: If you take a wipe that contains bleach, you can write through the darker-coloured wax on the floor, leaving a mark.

Stavrou tested this out himself by rubbing a wipe in a corner.

You can read more about what he said here.

Also in the top five stories:

• I won’t allow any ban on Inuktitut at school, said Nunavut education minister Paul Quassa, a survivor of the notorious Sir Joseph Bernier residential school in Chesterfield Inlet, who said Oct. 25 in the Nunavut Legislature that teachers must not punish students for speaking Inuktitut in Nunavut schools. Read more here;

• The Nunavut Housing Corp. announced the distribution of new public housing units: Five Nunavut communities will see more public housing units constructed in 2017-18 than any other in Nunavut: Hall Beach, Kugaaruk, Sanikiluaq, Gjoa Haven and Cambridge Bay—with the greatest need for more public housing. While every Nunavut community needs housing, the worst-off places need more than 40 per cent more public housing than what’s available within the existing stock of housing; and,

• Ottawa cop charged for alleged racist comments about Nunavut artist: Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar was charged in relation to comments he made in connection with death of the acclaimed Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook, who was found Sept. 19 in the Rideau River. He pleaded guilty at a Nov. 1 hearing.

