What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29
Nunavut election and Iqaluit news top the week's stories
Apart from the widely read Nunatsiaq News pre-election coverage leading up to the Oct. 30 election in Nunavut, the top-read story of the past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca concerned a continuing investigation into financial mismanagement allegations at Nunavut’s women’s shelter, which first came to light last May.
The Nunavut RCMP now says there is no deadline for concluding its investigation of YWCA Agvvik, operator of the Qimaavik women’s shelter in Iqaluit, due to the “amount of materials obtained” in a recent forensic audit.
“Fraud is certainly one area that the RCMP will keep in mind, but we will not be limiting ourselves to that one area only,” said Cpl. Henry Coman, a spokesperson for the RCMP’s “V” Division in Nunavut.
In May, Nunavut’s Department of Family Services began a forensic audit of YWCA Agvvik, following an internal audit of the society suggesting financial irregularities.
The second-most-read story, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, reported that Iqaluit’s Tukisigiarvik Society must look for a new home when the community centre’s lease expires in about a year.
The Nova Group of Companies, which owns the building that houses the society, is getting ready to build a new hotel on the same property.
Also in the news:
• Police continue to look into the suspicious death of a man discovered in Puvirnituq Oct. 25. Quebec’s provincial police force is investigating after Kativik Regional Police Force officers discovered a body late in the afternoon Oct. 25.
• The Kivalliq Inuit Association plans to lobby Nunavut’s new government to support a Nunavut-Manitoba link that would bring cheap, clean power and internet northwards—and, at the same time boost the economy in central Nunavut. When a new premier and cabinet are chosen, the KivIA plans to head to Iqaluit “to move our priorities forward.”
• Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the birthright organization for the territory’s Inuit, which met last week in Cambridge Bay, hopes newly elected MLAs will focus on the resolutions unanimously passed at the annual general meeting. On the legalization of cannabis, set to come into effect July 1, 2018, NTI said Ottawa should postpone the entire process and consult more with Inuit.