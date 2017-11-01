NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29

Nunavut election and Iqaluit news top the week's stories

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page showed some big polar bear prints: This past weekend Iqaluit wildlife officers said they were on the look out for a polar bear that paid a visit to Nunavut’s capital overnight Oct. 26 or early Oct. 27. Alden Williams, who works at the Government of Nunavut’s wildlife office in Iqaluit, said Oct. 27 that polar bear tracks were found leading into town near the beachfront graveyard, above, and then leaving town near the causeway and heading toward the Sylvia Grinnell River. The tracks led to a nearby dog team enclosure where two frozen seals were loosely concealed under plywood near some bloody snow and animal parts. No more sightings were reported, although in mid-October another polar bear wandered into a city subdivision. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE) The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page showed some big polar bear prints: This past weekend Iqaluit wildlife officers said they were on the look out for a polar bear that paid a visit to Nunavut’s capital overnight Oct. 26 or early Oct. 27. Alden Williams, who works at the Government of Nunavut’s wildlife office in Iqaluit, said Oct. 27 that polar bear tracks were found leading into town near the beachfront graveyard, above, and then leaving town near the causeway and heading toward the Sylvia Grinnell River. The tracks led to a nearby dog team enclosure where two frozen seals were loosely concealed under plywood near some bloody snow and animal parts. No more sightings were reported, although in mid-October another polar bear wandered into a city subdivision. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)

November 01, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Apart from the widely read Nunatsiaq News pre-election coverage leading up to the Oct. 30 election in Nunavut, the top-read story of the past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca concerned a continuing investigation into financial mismanagement allegations at Nunavut’s women’s shelter, which first came to light last May.

The Nunavut RCMP now says there is no deadline for concluding its investigation of YWCA Agvvik, operator of the Qimaavik women’s shelter in Iqaluit, due to the “amount of materials obtained” in a recent forensic audit.

“Fraud is certainly one area that the RCMP will keep in mind, but we will not be limiting ourselves to that one area only,” said Cpl. Henry Coman, a spokesperson for the RCMP’s “V” Division in Nunavut.

In May, Nunavut’s Department of Family Services began a forensic audit of YWCA Agvvik, following an internal audit of the society suggesting financial irregularities.

You can read the whole story here.

The second-most-read story, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, reported that Iqaluit’s Tukisigiarvik Society must look for a new home when the community centre’s lease expires in about a year.

The Nova Group of Companies, which owns the building that houses the society, is getting ready to build a new hotel on the same property.

All the details are here.

Also in the news:

• Police continue to look into the suspicious death of a man discovered in Puvirnituq Oct. 25. Quebec’s provincial police force is investigating after Kativik Regional Police Force officers discovered a body late in the afternoon Oct. 25.

• The Kivalliq Inuit Association plans to lobby Nunavut’s new government to support a Nunavut-Manitoba link that would bring cheap, clean power and internet northwards—and, at the same time boost the economy in central Nunavut. When a new premier and cabinet are chosen, the KivIA plans to head to Iqaluit “to move our priorities forward.”

• Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the birthright organization for the territory’s Inuit, which met last week in Cambridge Bay, hopes newly elected MLAs will focus on the resolutions unanimously passed at the annual general meeting. On the legalization of cannabis, set to come into effect July 1, 2018, NTI said Ottawa should postpone the entire process and consult more with Inuit.