NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8

Election news continues to draw in readers

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows the cover of Iqaluit author Aviaq Johnston's book, "Those Who Run In The Sky," which has been named as a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award in the category of Young People's Literature. The book, published by Inhabit Media, is a coming-of-age story about a young hunter who is learning to become a leader. The literary award winners will be announced Nov. 1. (IMAGE COURTESY OF INHABIT MEDIA) The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows the cover of Iqaluit author Aviaq Johnston's book, "Those Who Run In The Sky," which has been named as a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award in the category of Young People's Literature. The book, published by Inhabit Media, is a coming-of-age story about a young hunter who is learning to become a leader. The literary award winners will be announced Nov. 1. (IMAGE COURTESY OF INHABIT MEDIA)

October 10, 2017 - 1:10 pm

A story about the death of a woman whose body was found in Iqaluit Oct. 1 was the most-read story of the past week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

The RCMP major crimes unit issued a release saying its investigators are working to determine the cause of the 28-year-old woman’s death, but, since then, there has been no further information.

The second most-read story on Nunatsiaqline.ca looked at how the Canadian North airline is dealing with the loss of a lucrative contract with Arctic Co-operatives Ltd. to rival airline First Air.

Canadian North’s senior vice president, Peter McCart, described this loss as “a big change” at a Kitikmeot mayors’ meeting in Cambridge Bay.

But that might be an understatement: the contract represented more than 900,000 kilograms of air cargo per year in the Kitikmeot region alone and has led to flight changes and cuts in that region and in the Baffin region.

The positive side is that the contract’s loss opens more space on flights for people who buy items in the South and want them shipped north quickly, McCart said.

Then, with the Oct. 30 territorial election only three weeks away, Nunatsiaq News readers continued to consult our roundup of the candidates, along with an interview with the first MLA elected—Mila Adjukak Kamingoak of Kugluktuk, who won her riding by acclamation Sept. 29.

You can read the interview with Kamingoak here and look to Nunatsiaqonline.ca for more candidate profiles for all ridings before the election.

Also among the top five stories of the week:

• An Igloolik man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder: Steven Akittirq, 27, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the June 2014 killing of a teenage girl; and,

• A western Nunavut school official asked for hamlet help to improve student attendance in the region: Half of all eligible children are not attending elementary school in Gjoa Haven.