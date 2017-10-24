NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22

Story of young Nunavik woman injured in police confrontation attracts the most readers

The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows Nunavut-born performer Tanya Tagaq: The National Film Board of Canada's Ontario studio has launched production of a new documentary on Tagaq, called "Throat," described as a "metaphysical journey through the life and art" of Tagaq, the foundation of which will be recorded at one of the artist's upcoming shows in Toronto. "Throat" will be released in 2019. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NFB)

October 24, 2017 - 2:30 pm

The top most-read story of the week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca: a 22-year-old Nunavik woman shot Oct. 19 in a police stand-off.

Investigators with Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, went to Puvirnituq Oct. 19 to look into the early morning standoff between an armed woman and Kativik Regional Police Force officers that ended in the shooting.

The young Nunavik woman was reported later to be in stable condition.

You can read the full story here.

Then, a story about a development delay after an uproar within the hamlet council of Cambridge Bay resonated with readers across the territory, making this the second most-read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic.

The messy municipal conflict prompted a developer to postpone a big housing project in this western Nunavut hub of about 1,700 people until next year.

The conflict, which featured one hamlet councillor shouting insults and the resignation and subsequent return of the hamlet’s senior administrative office, showed there’s unease over the building boom underway in Cambridge Bay that’s been fuelled by the imminent opening of the Canadian High Arctic Research Station.

The full story, along with minutes from a contentious hamlet council meeting, can be read here.

Many readers also wanted to know more about the sentencing of an armed man who held a Nunavut town hostage for hours.

Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper sentenced Donovan Iyerak, 30, in Igloolik, Oct. 4, to 15 years in jail, and acknowledged that the trauma created by his actions continues to resonate throughout the hamlet of roughly 1,600 people and beyond.

Iyerak pleaded guilty to attempted murder, recklessly discharging a firearm, endangering life by discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm and breaching a court-ordered prohibition against firearm use when he opened fire on Igloolik RCMP officers, their detachment and residential homes on Oct. 4, 2014.

“This has been a very difficult matter for many people, and the sentencing hearing was at times highly emotional,” Cooper said in a transcript of the sentencing hearing obtained by Nunatsiaq News.

Also among our most-read stories:

• The RCMP and the Nunavut coroner investigate the death of a 24-year-old woman found outside the Tammaativvik patient boarding home in Iqaluit, early Oct. 14;

• A Nunavut court justice tosses out a Nunavut air carrier’s medevac lawsuit against the Government of Nunavut, slamming the lawyer for Adlair Aviation Ltd. for “careless advocacy.”