What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page over the past week by far shows Eben Hopson speaking on International Inuit Day on Nov. 7. The day honours the memory of its Inuit Circumpolar Council's late founding president, who was born on Nov. 7, 1922. International Inuit Day was first declared at the 2006 Inuit Circumpolar Council general assembly in Barrow, Alaska. In 1976, Hopson rallied the Inuit leaders of Greenland, Canada, the United States and Russia to form an international organization, then called the Inuit Circumpolar Conference. The North Slope Borough mayor hosted the first ICC assembly in 1977 in Barrow where delegates passed 17 resolutions on Inuit land claims, Arctic environmental protection, Arctic health and technology, and Inuit culture and education. "The single most important issue facing all Inuit, regardless of where they live, is the preservation of a unique culture, identity and way of life before they are destroyed by large-scale industrial development and the intrusions of southern society," Hopson said at the time. (FILE PHOTO)

November 15, 2017 - 10:00 am

Our most-read story of the week: a Nunavut fishing firm alleges its ex-CEO diverted $1.4 million into a towering new house.

Baffin Fisheries, owned by five Baffin hunters and trappers organizations, alleges their ex-CEO, Garth Reid, diverted $1.4 million of company money into construction of an enormous house on Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula.

The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Reid and his wife, Valerie Reid, are named as co-defendants in an eight-page statement of claim filed by Baffin Fisheries at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court and obtained by Nunatsiaq News.

The lawsuit accuses Reid of redirecting money intended for a Baffin Fisheries project in Pond Inlet.

That money instead went to a Quebec construction company, which invoiced Baffin Fisheries and its subsidiary, Niqitaq Fisheries Ltd., for building supplies and labour costs for the construction of Reid’s home in the small town of Winterton, Newfoundland, the statement of claim alleges.

Construction took place between the fall of 2016 and March of this year, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for the misappropriated $1.4 million and demanding that the title of Reid’s home be forfeited to Niqitaq Fisheries Ltd.

Court appearances regarding the matter have yet to be posted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

The second-most-read story in Nunatsiaq News revealed that Baffinland Iron Mines Corp., which operates the Mary River mine in North Baffin, has scrapped its plans for winter icebreaking in Eclipse Sound.

The mining company had been seeking an amendment to the North Baffin Regional Land Use Plan to permit limited icebreaking so it could bring in a maximum of two winter sea lifts of freight from December to February.

Also among the most-read stories of the week, according to Google Analytics, which ranks online traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca:

• A Nunavut leader pleads guilty to impaired driving: Jack Anawak, a veteran politician and candidate in the last territorial election, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to operating a vehicle while driving over the legal blood-alcohol limit, telling lawyers at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit that he “accepts total responsibility” for his actions.

• Nunavut’s next MLAs get down to work in Iqaluit: The fifth legislative assembly is set to begin Nov. 21

• Tim Hortons’ decrepit bathrooms in the Iqaluit Northmart Tim Horton’s finally get a makeover.