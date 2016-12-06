What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4

NEWS: Nunavut

The top image from the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes an shares shows a record-breaking month: November was a very warm month in the North, with temperatures averaging up to 8.2 C above the normal range in Arviat. On a monthly average, "it is enormous," says Patrick Duplessis, a weather-watching graduate student at Dalhousie University who produced this graphic Dec. 1



The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: Kuujjuamiut gather at the Kuujjuaq Youth Centre Nov. 26 to talk about barriers to success and political engagement in Nunavik. A group of prominent Quebeckers launched a citizens' collective called Faut qu'on se parle (Let's Talk Together), which is leading community consultations across the province this fall and winter. Maïtee Labrecque-Saganash, a Montreal political science student and daughter of NDP MP Romeo Saganash, brought the collective to Nunavik, in a session that touched on education, economics and reconciliation. "We're going around to hear people's concerns, but also to hear people's ideas to change the system to better hear people like us," Labreque-Saganash said. "We want to hear your ideas and turn around this system that forgets us." (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

December 06, 2016 - 4:00 pm

The top story of the past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca concerned events which unfolded last week in Resolute Bay, which included a prolonged lockdown in this High Arctic community of roughly 270.

On Nov. 27 a man, 46, had assaulted his common-law partner causing a severe laceration to her face.

The woman was able to escape on foot—she was treated at the local nursing station and required a medevac to Iqaluit for her injuries. The man then fired about 10 rounds from a high-powered rifle, hitting a nearby residence, police said.

“Fortunately, no occupants of this residence were injured,” the RCMP said.

But the man barricaded himself inside a residence “possibly bearing a firearm.”

The incident led to a lockdown, which ended when police determined the man’s death.

Counsellors have been in Resolute Bay this past week to help the community deal with the events of Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Also among the top five stories, a three-part series on a Nunavut tragedy: on Sept. 20, 2010, after huffing gasoline several times that night, Peter Kingwatsiak, 18, killed his stepbrother Mappaluk Adla, 22, with a single gunshot to the head while Adla slept on the living room couch in his home in Cape Dorset, a Nunavut community of about 1,300 on south Baffin Island.

In 2016, a Nunavut judge convicted Kingwatsiak of first-degree murder and sentenced him to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

In this three-part investigative series, Nunatsiaq News reporter Thomas Rohner drew on court documents and interviews to focus on the human lives touched by this violent death: the victim, the killer, their families and communities.

You can read the first part A Nuvavut tragedy—Part One: The Victim, here, A Nunavut tragedy—Part Two: The Killer, here, and A Nunavut tragedy—Part Three: The Broken Men, here.

Also in the top five stories:

• The RCMP in Baker Lake responded to a shooting Nov. 28 at 5:30 a.m., arresting a 23-year-old man a few hours later. Police say no charges have been laid as the RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

• Inuit fear that thin, collared polar bear died of starvation due to collaring, prompting a renewed call for less invasive research methods: An emaciated female adult polar bear had been spotted trying to walk into the community of Arviat in November before she was euthanized by Government of Nunavut wildlife officers Nov. 22.

• The Nunavut Planning Commission’s finance chief was also the boss of the NPC’s travel agency, federal report reveals: the NPC’s former part-time senior finance officer, Nunavut business owner Victor Tootoo, is president of a firm that served as the NPC’s exclusive travel agent and is also president of a consulting firm that has received substantial professional fees from the NPC.