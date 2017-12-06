What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3
Botched Bell directory debate in Nunavik draws the most readers
Inuit want to be respectfully depicted—that’s the takeaway from the two most-read stories of the past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.
First, a Bell Canada phone book cover provoked scorn in Nunavik.
That’s because the photo on the cover showed two non-Inuit, in a region where more than nine of 10 residents are Inuit.
The negative reaction to the directory cover surfaced after Jaaji Okpik, of the award-winning Twin Flames singing duo, changed his profile photo on Facebook in a spoof of the directory cover. Okpik superimposed his face and that of a friend on the telephone directory’s photo, which shows two non-Inuit who are apparently on a hike.
The Yellow Pages, which publishes the telephone directory, said that it was never its intention to “misrepresent the region or its people.” The company said it’s working to update the online version of the directory, and “will make sure to consider this in future choices of images for the print directory.”
Also, Norma Dunning from the University of Alberta called for the “Edmonton Eskimos” to change their name.
She contended that “Eskimo” is a racial slur and “painful and abusive rhetoric has both emotional and financial costs.”
“The use of the Eskimos name has been a recurring issue for the past few years, especially since Natan Obed, national Inuit leader for Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, called for the elimination of the name as part of his organization’s ongoing fight against colonization in the name of reconciliation,” she wrote.
Also among the top five most-read stories of the week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic:
• Nunavut’s new premier, Paul Quassa, announced a big shake-up within Nunavut’s civil service.
• A homeless Iqaluit man lost his shelter in Iqaluit boat fire.
• Snow and blowing snow paralyzed Nunavut’s capital Nov. 26, forcing the second city-wide shutdown of the week and adding to the inconveniences experienced by the city’s residents and businesses.