NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3

Botched Bell directory debate in Nunavik draws the most readers

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page this past week, according to views, likes and shares, shows big temperature and wind anomalies (see red on the attached map from polarportal.org) over the eastern Arctic, which brought blizzard conditions once again to Iqaluit. The system eventually weakened and tracked away from the region, although temperatures continue to register above-normal levels for this time of year. The most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page this past week, according to views, likes and shares, shows big temperature and wind anomalies (see red on the attached map from polarportal.org) over the eastern Arctic, which brought blizzard conditions once again to Iqaluit. The system eventually weakened and tracked away from the region, although temperatures continue to register above-normal levels for this time of year.



The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows progress on the construction on the new Anglican church in Kuujjuaq, which will replace the current St. Stephen's Anglican church. Local and regional organizations helped to raise the necessary $4 million to build the new church, which will have a capacity of about 200. It's set to open in March 2018. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows progress on the construction on the new Anglican church in Kuujjuaq, which will replace the current St. Stephen's Anglican church. Local and regional organizations helped to raise the necessary $4 million to build the new church, which will have a capacity of about 200. It's set to open in March 2018. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

December 06, 2017 - 11:00 am

Inuit want to be respectfully depicted—that’s the takeaway from the two most-read stories of the past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

First, a Bell Canada phone book cover provoked scorn in Nunavik.

That’s because the photo on the cover showed two non-Inuit, in a region where more than nine of 10 residents are Inuit.

The negative reaction to the directory cover surfaced after Jaaji Okpik, of the award-winning Twin Flames singing duo, changed his profile photo on Facebook in a spoof of the directory cover. Okpik superimposed his face and that of a friend on the telephone directory’s photo, which shows two non-Inuit who are apparently on a hike.

The Yellow Pages, which publishes the telephone directory, said that it was never its intention to “misrepresent the region or its people.” The company said it’s working to update the online version of the directory, and “will make sure to consider this in future choices of images for the print directory.”

Also, Norma Dunning from the University of Alberta called for the “Edmonton Eskimos” to change their name.

She contended that “Eskimo” is a racial slur and “painful and abusive rhetoric has both emotional and financial costs.”

“The use of the Eskimos name has been a recurring issue for the past few years, especially since Natan Obed, national Inuit leader for Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, called for the elimination of the name as part of his organization’s ongoing fight against colonization in the name of reconciliation,” she wrote.

Also among the top five most-read stories of the week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic:

• Nunavut’s new premier, Paul Quassa, announced a big shake-up within Nunavut’s civil service.

• A homeless Iqaluit man lost his shelter in Iqaluit boat fire.

• Snow and blowing snow paralyzed Nunavut’s capital Nov. 26, forcing the second city-wide shutdown of the week and adding to the inconveniences experienced by the city’s residents and businesses.