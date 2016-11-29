NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27

Saga of Nunavut's two leading airlines leads the news

The most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares—the Cape Dorset Community Hall where Nunatsiaq News reporter Thomas Rohner attended the coroner's inquest into the 2012 death of three-month-old Makibi Olayuk Akesuk. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)



Marcus Duval, 20, of Baker Lake who went missing Nov. 18 and was found Nov. 23. (FILE PHOTO)

November 29, 2016 - 4:00 pm

Nunavut’s failing airlines, an editorial by Nunatsiaq News editor Jim Bell, was the most-read story of the week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

“There’s no doubt about it. The people of Nunavut hate their airlines with a venomous passion,” Bell wrote.

“With the possible exception of the two territorial retail chains, no business group generates more resentment and hostility. In Nunavut, the people love their airlines about as well as a lake trout loves a lamprey eel.

“This animosity existed long before Canadian North and First Air began fumbling their way in and out of talks in 2014 aimed at merging their money-losing operations, a process that would—in effect—have created an unregulated airline monopoly throughout most of Nunavut and much of the Northwest Territories”

If you missed it, you can read the entire editorial here.

Then, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, readers were drawn to the news about the search for Marcus Duval, 20, of Baker Lake.

Searchers eventually found Duval, who had been missing since Nov. 18, about 10 kilometres outside of Baker Lake.

And, also in the three most-read stories of the past week: why First Air recently ended its codeshare sgreement with Canadian North.

First Air’s president said his company’s unexpected announcement to drop its unpopular codeshare policy next May was based on one fairly obvious reason: nobody wanted it.

“No matter how you slice it or who you talked to, they simply didn’t like it,” First Air CEO and President Brock Friesen told Nunatsiaq News from Ottawa, Nov. 22.

Also in the past week’s top five stories:

•Nunavut police charge Gjoa Haven woman, 45, after person injured in Nov. 20 assault; and,

• $10.5 million will go toward the clean up of the Kitikmeot region’s doomed Jericho mine, which is expected to undergo a full remediation next summer.