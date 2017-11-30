NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26

Selection of new Nunavut premier and cabinet members leads the news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



I was all about the weather this past week on Facebook, where this map of peak winds became the most viewed, liked and shared image of the week. You can see that gusts reached up to 117 km/h in Pangnirtung, as this map of peak winds Nov. 20 to Nov. 21 from Dalhousie University weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis shows. Before the wind abated, a weather station also registered winds of 207 km/hr near the Parks Canada building in Pangnirtung. (MAP COURTESY OF PATRICK DUPLESSIS) I was all about the weather this past week on Facebook, where this map of peak winds became the most viewed, liked and shared image of the week. You can see that gusts reached up to 117 km/h in Pangnirtung, as this map of peak winds Nov. 20 to Nov. 21 from Dalhousie University weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis shows. Before the wind abated, a weather station also registered winds of 207 km/hr near the Parks Canada building in Pangnirtung. (MAP COURTESY OF PATRICK DUPLESSIS)



The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page showed a scene from Iqaluit on Nov. 25, when storm number 4, since late September, swung into the city with a big snowfall, between 10 and 20 cm, and northwest winds gusting to 70 km/hr, leading to another shutdown of municipal services in Iqaluit. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CONNIE NOWDLUK) The second most-popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page showed a scene from Iqaluit on Nov. 25, when storm number 4, since late September, swung into the city with a big snowfall, between 10 and 20 cm, and northwest winds gusting to 70 km/hr, leading to another shutdown of municipal services in Iqaluit. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CONNIE NOWDLUK)

November 30, 2017 - 1:25 pm

Nunatsiaqonline.ca readers continued to follow the evolution of Nunavut’s new government, putting two post-election stories at the top of the week’s list of most-read stories.

As high winds and freezing rain pummelled Iqaluit, the territory’s newly sworn-in fifth assembly rallied Nov. 21 behind the election of Premier Paul Quassa, seven cabinet members, and Speaker Joe Enook, following the first official sitting of the new legislature.

And despite a two-day blow that crippled services in Iqaluit and most of the city’s Government of Nunavut offices, Commissioner Nellie Kusugak, in her opening address, described the moment as a chance to work “for a bright future with a solid foundation.”

The new government’s cabinet includes:

• Paul Quassa: premier; minister of executive and intergovernmental affairs; minister responsible for aboriginal affairs.

• Joe Savikataaq: deputy premier; minister of family services; minister responsible for homelessness; minister responsible for immigration; minister responsible for poverty reduction.

• Elisapee Sheutiapik: government house leader; minister of economic development and transportation; minister of environment.

• David Akeeagok: minister of finance; minister responsible for the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission; minister responsible for the liquor commission; minister responsible for the Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board.

• Pat Angnakak: minister of health; minister responsible for suicide prevention; minister responsible for seniors advocacy.

• Jeannie Ehaloak: minister of justice; minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corp.; minister responsible for the status of women; minister responsible for democratic institutions; minister responsible for the Nunavut Human Rights Tribunal; minister responsible for labour.

• David Joanasie: minister of education; minister of culture and heritage; minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College, minister of languages.

• Lorne Kusugak: minister of community and government services; minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp.

• Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak was appointed deputy Speaker.

Then, a small story about a hit- and-run incident in Iqaluit generated a huge response, according to Google Analytics, which tracks Nunatsiaq News’ online readership.

Nunavut police have asked the public to help identify an Iqaluit driver involved in a Nov. 18 hit-and-run incident that injured a five-year-old boy.

That evening, the boy was playing hockey in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 500s area of the city.

A dark coloured pick-up struck the boy as it left the lot, heading toward Apex, RCMP said. Neither the driver nor other passengers checked on the boy’s condition.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-0123 or make an anonymous and toll-free call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Also among the top five stories:

A week in the life of Quebec’s travelling court by reporter Sarah Rogers who followed the court on a recent week-long sitting in Puvirnituq.

The experience of an Arviat teenager at the RCMP training academy in Regina, part of the RCMP’s National Youth Engagement Week.

The resignation of Nunavut lawyer Joseph Flowers-Murdoch from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.