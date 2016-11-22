NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20

End of codeshare deal between First Air and Canadian North leads the news

The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares: Inuit members of the RCMP on shift during the evening of Nov. 18 in Iqaluit joined a few of their fellow retired members to share stories and enjoy some traditional food. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP)



The second most viewed, liked and shared photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page showed long-time Nunavut politician and community leader John Ningark, who died at his home in Kugaaruk on Nov. 17. He was 72 years old. Ningark served as MLA in the Northwest Territories legislature before the 1999 creation of Nunavut and as a Nunavut MLA afterwards. Most recently, Ningark won a 2009 by-election in the former Akulliq riding which included Kugaaruk and his home town of Naujaat. (FILE PHOTO)

November 22, 2016 - 1:10 pm

The demise of a largely unpopular alliance between the North’s two major airlines, First Air and Canadian North, drew readers in droves to Nunatsiaqonline.ca this past week.

The top story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic—news of the end of First Air’s codeshare agreement with Canadian North, announced in by the airline Nov. 17 in a news release that said the codeshare arrangement with Canadian North would be terminated on May 16, 2017.

Customers “have told us that they strongly prefer to fly First Air on its own,” First Air’s president and CEO, Brock Friesen, said in the release.

In May 2015, the two airlines signed their agreement to codeshare, to share routes rather than duplicate services.

But Canadian North appears to have been caught off guard by the announcement.

In a brief statement released to media late Nov. 17, Canadian North president Steve Hankirk said the company was “disappointed by First Air’s sudden, unilateral decision to terminate the codeshare agreement with our airline, given the numerous efficiencies and schedule improvements it had enabled.”

Acknowledging that air service for northerners is “a vital lifeline,” Hankirk thanked customers for their support.

You can read the whole story here.

The second-most read story of the past week looked ahead to the upcoming coroner’s inquest into the 2012 death of three-month-old Makibi Timilak Akesuk in Cape Dorset, set to get underway in the south Baffin community Nov. 22.

But the inquest, scheduled to run four days at the local community hall, might take place without one of its most “necessary” witnesses.

Deborah McKeown, the nurse on duty at the local health centre the night Baby Makibi died, has not been summonsed because she cannot be located, the lawyer representing Nunavut’s coroner told Nunatsiaq News Nov. 15.

A summons is a mandatory court order to appear at a judicial proceeding, such as an inquest, and must be served directly to the person it applies to.

Read more about the inquest here and during the week on Nunasiaqonline.ca with Nunatsiaq News reporter Thomas Rohner.

Also among the top five stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca:

• Nunavik police arrest man for making death threats: Police arrested an Akulivik man Nov. 16 for opening fire in front of a home in the Hudson coast community. The Kativik Regional Police Force e said the intoxicated man fired his rifle twice in front of the woman’s home, although residents later counted at least five bullet holes in the house;

• Amendment would protect Nunavut cheque cashers from fee rip-offs: Proposed changes to Nunavut’s Consumer Protection Act are aimed to protect Nunavut residents from exorbitant fees when they attempt to cash cheques issued by governments, such as child benefit and income tax refund cheques. Because many Nunavut communities don’t have chartered bank branches, northern businesses like the North West Co. or Arctic Co-ops Ltd. have for many years offered cheque cashing services—for a fee; and,

•Two lawyers and a judge recently agreed that the accused—a young homeless man with a track record of alcoholism and suicide attempts—needed serious help. But at a sentencing in July in the Baffin community, all three agreed that help for the repeat offender is almost non-existent in Nunavut. A transcript of the proceeding, recently acquired by Nunatsiaq News, shows many issues raised in this case mirror the same issues raised by a coroner’s inquest in Igloolik that wrapped up Nov. 10.