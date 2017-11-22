NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19

Choice of new Nunavut premier leads the news

The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page this past week shows Iqaluit residents from Zimbabwe standing outside the Nunavut legislature Nov. 18 to support calls for the resignation of Robert Mugabe as president of the southern African country. "We will do anything for our country because we love it," said Francisca Mandeya, who is originally from Zimbabwe. On Nov. 18 that meant standing out in the frigid weather. "This is not a political gathering but be would like to support all Zimbabweans who have endured the harsh economic conditions brought upon them through the leadership of President Mugabe," organizer Tina Nleya wrote on Facebook. Nleya stands on the left, with Francisca Mandeya, Kenny Nemhara, Tafadzwa Nyandoro, and Dadirai Nyandoro. The Iqaluit demonstration took place as thousands, who took to the streets of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, demanded Mugabe's resignation after an apparent coup against his 37-year rule earlier this week. On Nov. 21, Mugabe finally agreed to resign. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

November 22, 2017 - 11:30 am

The big news of this past week: Nunavut’s newly elected MLAs rallied behind Aggu MLA Paul Quassa Nov. 17, electing him to serve as the territory’s next premier.

Quassa was the sole Qikiqtani region candidate for premier, beating out three other candidates from Nunavut’s Kivalliq region: Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet’s Cathy Towtongie, Aivilik’s Patterk Netser and Arviat South’s Joe Savikataaq.

“I’m out of words,” Quassa said in a brief statement in the assembly following his decisive victory after the first round of voting.

“I will serve you and work with you closely, let’s have good success in the next four years.”

Also among the top five most-read stories of the week: three men face serious charges after a pair of brutal attacks in Iqaluit that took place after the Remembrance Day long weekend, Nunavut’s RCMP “V” Division reported.

The unrelated attacks resulted in serious injuries for two victims—one who was stabbed multiple times and one who was beaten and then dumped in a garbage bin.

Iqaluit’s general investigative unit has also laid charges against three Iqaluit men following a public warning in October that counterfeit money was circulating in the city.

Also in the top five most-read stories of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic: members of the Rankin Inlet RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man following the stabbing of an adult woman Nov. 10.

And a Nunavik mother still wants answers in her daughter’s death.

Alacie Inukpuk would have turned 12 this month. The girl’s body was found outside her hometown of Umiujaq Oct. 28, but the cause of her death remains unclear.

Friends, family and community members filled an Umiujaq church Nov. 7 to say goodbye to Alacie. The girl’s mother, Jeannie Sappa, said Alacie died of hypothermia, but the girl had also been drinking alcohol. “From rumours I hear, people saw her drunk in the community,” Sappa said. “Why didn’t anyone call the police? She was just a child.”

Quebec’s Sûreté du Québec provincial police are still investigating the death, though they have yet to find evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Also in the news: a Nunavut joint-venture airline signs 10-year deal with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

The new 10-year agreement will see Sarliaq Aviation and Nolinor provide air transport for Agnico Eagle between Montreal, Abitibi-Temiscamingue and its Kivalliq-based mine sites.

Sarliaq and Nolinor already work together. Nolinor has a joint venture with Sarliaq’s parent company, Sarliaq Holdings Inc., to help provide transportation services to the Meadowbank mine near Baker Lake.

“Sarliaq Aviation and Nolinor have worked together since 2010, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership through this new contract,” said Sarliaq’s president, Silu Panniuq, in a Nov. 13 press release.

“This 10-year agreement will solidify the company’s future, ensure long-term employment and expand our service offer through Agnico Eagle.”