NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from May 28 to June 4

Sneak peek at Iqaluit's new air terminal drew readers in

The top photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, show an Iqaluit mosque distributing free food to the hungry in Iqaluit Iqalungmiut lined up June 3 at 1 p.m. at the Iqaluit mosque to receive one of 72 bags of food donated, packed and distributed by members of the Muslim community. Syed Asif Ali, president of Islamic Society of Nunavut, said the food distribution was a way of responding to the city's show of solidarity and love after the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque earlier this year. "In the wake of Quebec event in January, we decided to start a food drive for the community," Ali said. Right now Muslims are observing Ramadan, a period when Muslims around the world fast and devote time to prayer and charitable acts. Ramadan started May 26 and will end June 24. (PHOTOS BY JANE GEORGE)

June 08, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Readers of Nunatsiaqonline.ca got a preview of the new Iqaluit International Airport—and they were keen to see more of terminal, due to open this August.

A feature story on the new big and beautiful airport terminal was the top of fiive stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca for the week.

The new red airport terminal, a replacement for the now-cramped yellow air terminal constructed in 1986, is equipped with the latest in security. The revamped airport also hopes to attract more international flights and travellers.

You can see photos of the new terminal and read the whole story here.

Also among the top five stories, according to Google Analytics, which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca:

• Nunavut police charge man for reckless shooting inside home: The RCMP responded to a domestic dispute at the Igloolik home May 27. When officers arrived, police said they were confronted by a 23-year-old man pointing a firearm at them. He later surrendered peacefully.

• Nunavut youth faces numerous charges after an alleged armed robbery: A youth faces numerous charges after an alleged robbery and attack on another youth June 1 in Rankin Inlet.

• Nunavut education minister can’t find Inuktitut curriculum materials: Minster of Education Paul Quassa said June 1 in the Nunavut legislature that Inuktitut language instruction materials in high schools are being worked on—but he didn’t have any information to share about an Inuktitut curriculum prepared in the early 2000s; and,

• Financial irregularities at YWCA Agvvik Nunavut, audit reveals, where expenses included a tour of Kensington Palace in London: Lester Landau identified more than 25 irregularities during its audit of the organization’s 2015-16 financial records and compiled in a separate letter to management.