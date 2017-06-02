NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from May 21 to May 28

Arrest of man, 37, for second-degree murder leads the week's news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares: Nunavut's award-winning performer Tanya Tagaq Gillis will receive an honorary doctorate from Université Laval at its June convocation ceremony. The honorary degree is the highest degree handed out by the university."It's an enormous honour for me to receive this honorary doctorate. My musical career, which started in 2001, has been built on 16 years of effort and perseverance. Today, I would like to thank Université Laval for having helped me realize my dreams," said a statement from Tanya Tagaq, originally from Cambridge Bay. Also known as a painter, she finished a bachelor's degree from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in 1998. (FILE PHOTO) The most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares: Nunavut's award-winning performer Tanya Tagaq Gillis will receive an honorary doctorate from Université Laval at its June convocation ceremony. The honorary degree is the highest degree handed out by the university."It's an enormous honour for me to receive this honorary doctorate. My musical career, which started in 2001, has been built on 16 years of effort and perseverance. Today, I would like to thank Université Laval for having helped me realize my dreams," said a statement from Tanya Tagaq, originally from Cambridge Bay. Also known as a painter, she finished a bachelor's degree from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in 1998. (FILE PHOTO)

June 02, 2017 - 1:10 pm

This was a week marked by some disturbing news which included a suspected homicide and an attack on an elder, just to mention two of the five leading stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

The top story of the week concerned the arrest of a 37-year-old man in connection with the death of another man in the Iqaluit satellite community of Apex on May 19.

The man was taken into custody by police at Iqaluit’s airport after an alleged attempt to leave the territory on a one-way ticket south, multiple sources have told Nunatsiaq News.

He has since been charged with second-degree murder and he will remain in custody until he appears June 6 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

The second most-read story of the week, according to Google Analytics which tracks our online traffic, revealed how a sleeping Nunavut elder was attacked in her Iqaluit apartment earlier this month. The 73-year-old elder who uses a wheelchair and lives in apartments near the elder’s Qammaq in downtown Iqaluit continues to recover from injuries after someone broke into her apartment early on the morning.

No charges have yet been laid in the assault, which RCMP investigators believe to be an isolated incident.

In other news:

• Stabbing in Gjoa Haven: Police arrested a 24-year-old man who now faces charges of aggravated assault following an early morning stabbing May 23 in the western Nunavut community.

• Pangnirtung hunter dies in sea-ice collision: Hunters were travelling on the ice from near Kekerten Island en route to Pangnirtung when one of the hunters hit his head and fell through the ice. Other hunters were able to recover the man from the water and perform cardio-pulmonary resuscitation but were unable to revive him. No foul play is suspected; the RCMP called the incident a “tragic accidental death.”