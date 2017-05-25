NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from May 14 to May 21

Week's most-read story—sentencing of former teacher for historic sexual assault

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares: May 15—and its Sealing Day on the Hill, WITH Nunavut designers Mary Wilman, Rannva Simonsen, Elisapi Aningmiuq, Jeanine Nowdlak, Sherlyn Kadjuk and Carol Tootoo pose, with their counterparts from Nunavik and Nunatsiavut. inside the Parliament building May 15 where a Sealing Day reception took place in the afternoon. Canada now has an official day to celebrate the seal, May 20. You can read more about that on Nunatsiaqonline.ca at ow.ly/49Ll30bJkKL (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NUNAVUT ARTS AND CRAFTS ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK) The top photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares: May 15—and its Sealing Day on the Hill, WITH Nunavut designers Mary Wilman, Rannva Simonsen, Elisapi Aningmiuq, Jeanine Nowdlak, Sherlyn Kadjuk and Carol Tootoo pose, with their counterparts from Nunavik and Nunatsiavut. inside the Parliament building May 15 where a Sealing Day reception took place in the afternoon. Canada now has an official day to celebrate the seal, May 20. You can read more about that on Nunatsiaqonline.ca at ow.ly/49Ll30bJkKL (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NUNAVUT ARTS AND CRAFTS ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK)

May 25, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The sentencing of a Nunavut teacher for a historic sexual assault that occurred in his classroom led the list of most-read Nunatsiaqonline.ca stories this past week.

The story concerned Emil Arnalak, 57, of Arviat, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to sexual assaulting a young student in 1987.

The former Arviat teacher was sentenced to four months of house arrest.

“It is aggravating that the offender was in a position of trust and authority in relation to the victim. Not only did he breach that trust and abuse his authority, but he did so in the context of the classroom,” Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper said at Arnalak’s sentencing hearing.

You can read the story here.

Our next most popular online story was about the sudden and suspicious death of a man, 23, in the Apex neighbourhood of Iqaluit, after RCMP members and a city ambulance responded to reports of an “unresponsive adult male” at an Apex home earlier that same day.

The man was rushed to hospital, but shortly after he arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Another man was arrested in connection with the death and has been charged with second degree murder.

Source have told Nunatsiaq News that the man was arrested at the airport where he was allegedly seeking to travel south on a one-way ticket.

Also among the top five stories, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic:

• Family members mourn death of Hall Beach man shot by police: “It’s really difficult. It’s all of a sudden,” said a family member about Jeremy Nuvviaq, 39, who died at his home in Hall Beach May 1 after an altercation with police. The Ottawa Police Service has been tasked with investigating the shooting death given that it involved RCMP officers;

• Nunavut RCMP defuse firearms incident: Police took an Arviat man into custody May 16 following a late afternoon firearms scare in the community. “The Arviat RCMP is extremely grateful for the assistance community members provided during this event,” police said. “These types of events are very unpredictable and stressful for all involved, but a peaceful resolution like this one is an outcome we all want.”

• Nunavut man faces attempted murder, uttering threats charges: Igloolik’s Colin Hanniliaq, 28, will return to court June 6. The Igloolik man who violated a probation order is facing serious multiple charges related to the incident, alleged to have taken place April 5.