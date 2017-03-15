NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 5 to March 12

Search in Ottawa, Nunavut tobacco tax increase lead the most-read story list

The second most popular photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows Kathy Okpik, the deputy minister of education, and John MacDonald, the assistant deputy minister, talking about the Government of Nunavut's proposed amendments to Nunavut's Education Act March 10. Tabled in the legislative assembly last week, the amendments update the Education Act that the Government of Nunavut passed in 2008. "The lessons learned from 2008 up to today were really the catalyst for the whole review," Okpik said. The bill includes a provision that would create a Council of District Education Authorities to give local school bodies a greater say in running the territory's education system. Some critics, including Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., say the new act should go further towards expanding the use of Inuktut as a language of instruction in schools. (PHOTO BY PETER VARGA)



The most popular photo this week on our Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows Trina Qaqqaq of Baker Lake is Nunavut's Daughters of the Vote delegate on Parliament Hill for International Women's Day. The event drew 338 young women to represent each of the federal ridings. In a speech to the House of Commons March 8, Qaqqaq called for support to tackle the territory's high suicide rates. "We cannot face this problem alone as we've done for so long," Qaqqaq said to a standing ovation. "All we are asking for is basic human rights." (PHOTO COURTESY OF EQUAL VOICE CANADA)

March 15, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The successful search for a missing Inuk woman led the top five most-read stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca last week

Early March 10 the Ottawa Police Service put of the call for help in finding a missing Inuk woman, Padluq Ashoona, 51, and, later that day, announced she had been located.

“Padluq Ashoona has been located safe and sound,” the OPS said.

Her family had been concerned for her well-being, police said.

The second most-read story on Nunatsiaonline.ca, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, concerned a bill to increase the Nunavut tobacco tax.

A pack of 20 smokes will now cost $1 more and a pack of 25 will cost $1.25 more because of Bill 42, which received third reading earlier this week.

It’s the first Tobacco Tax increase since 2012.

The goal of the tax increase: to reduce the number of smokers in Nunavut by raising prices.

You can read more about the tax hike here.

Also in the top five stories of the week:

• Six are in the running for two council positions in Nunavut’s capital where voters head to the polls on election day, April 10. In alphabetical order, here’s the unofficial list of candidates, as released by the city March 6:

• Dushyenth Ganesan;

• Stephen Austin Leyden;

• Jean-Luc Nevin;

• Former-councillor Noah Ooloonie Papatsie;

• Kyle Sheppard; and,

• Sutheat Tim.

• An Iqaluit planning committee approved beer-wine store work, with the Government of Nunavut to build an addition to the existing liquor warehouse; and,

• A Nunavut man was found guilty in sexual assault case, as a judge rules the man had sex with an unconscious and thus unconsenting victim.