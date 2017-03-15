What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 5 to March 12
Search in Ottawa, Nunavut tobacco tax increase lead the most-read story list
The successful search for a missing Inuk woman led the top five most-read stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca last week
Early March 10 the Ottawa Police Service put of the call for help in finding a missing Inuk woman, Padluq Ashoona, 51, and, later that day, announced she had been located.
“Padluq Ashoona has been located safe and sound,” the OPS said.
Her family had been concerned for her well-being, police said.
The second most-read story on Nunatsiaonline.ca, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic, concerned a bill to increase the Nunavut tobacco tax.
A pack of 20 smokes will now cost $1 more and a pack of 25 will cost $1.25 more because of Bill 42, which received third reading earlier this week.
It’s the first Tobacco Tax increase since 2012.
The goal of the tax increase: to reduce the number of smokers in Nunavut by raising prices.
You can read more about the tax hike here.
Also in the top five stories of the week:
• Six are in the running for two council positions in Nunavut’s capital where voters head to the polls on election day, April 10. In alphabetical order, here’s the unofficial list of candidates, as released by the city March 6:
• Dushyenth Ganesan;
• Stephen Austin Leyden;
• Jean-Luc Nevin;
• Former-councillor Noah Ooloonie Papatsie;
• Kyle Sheppard; and,
• Sutheat Tim.
• An Iqaluit planning committee approved beer-wine store work, with the Government of Nunavut to build an addition to the existing liquor warehouse; and,
• A Nunavut man was found guilty in sexual assault case, as a judge rules the man had sex with an unconscious and thus unconsenting victim.