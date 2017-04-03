What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 26 to April 1
Controversy around disturbing Facebook photo leads the week's top five stories
The story of an altered ISIS execution photo drove this past week’s news, as Nunatsiaq News reported March 27 that there would no school for at least some students at Sakku School in Coral Harbour on Monday, March 27.
That’s because some parents of students at Sakku School, which serves about 300 students from kindergarten to Grade 12, had vowed to keep their children home from school, with 160 of 285 attending school.
Their move came after what several people called a “disturbing” photo was posted on Facebook by a teacher at the school, leading to a bizarre social media controversy..
The teacher who posted the photo, Moses Suzuki, has been suspended while the Government of Nunavut’s education department looks into the incident—for which Suzuki has apologized.
A complaint to the GN followed the appearance of a photo, posted on Facebook, which showed a screen shot from a video of the 2015 execution of American journalist James Foley by ISIS, the militant group called the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
But the image in the screen shot was changed to show the smiling face of Suzuki, pasted instead of Foley’s face on top of his orange-clothed body.The photo of a local Inuk woman, raised in Coral Harbour and a convert to Islam, who had been in a relationship with Suzuki, had been inserted at the right, next to the knife-wielding ISIS executioner, dressed in black.
Then, later in the week, the deputy minister of education said the GN said it wanted a return to “normalcy” in the wake of Coral Harbour controversy
“It was an unfortunate incident. It’s regretful that it happened and from our perspective from the department, it’s something that we would never like to see happen ever because we like the focus in the schools to be around learning,” said deputy minister John MacDonald.
Also among the top five stories of the week, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca:
• An Inuk grad student heads back to Nunavut: With her graduate studies winding down, Angela Nuliayok Rudolph of Gjoa Haven has just accepted a position at the new Canadian High Arctic Research Station in Cambridge Bay, set to open this July, as a policy analyst, a position she will start in August. After studying outside of Nunavut for so many years, Rudolph said she felt fortunate to be able to return to her home region;
• A polar bear paid a visit to the Nunavik community of Ivujivik: “I thought we were going to die” says Ivujivik mom, after late-night polar bear encounter;
• Politics, power, money real culprits are behind nixing Arctic university: Essayist and novelist John Ralston Saul said the people of Nunavut need a university based in the territory. “Why is university-based northern expertise based in Victoria, Calgary, Quebec City—all across the south?” he asked a capacity audience at St. Jude’s Cathedral in Iqaluit, March 25. Saul was one of eight speakers in the Nunavut leg of rhe Walrus Talks national tour.