NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 26 to April 1

Controversy around disturbing Facebook photo leads the week's top five stories

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A flying sled dog: The most popular photo on our Facebook page this week, based on views, likes and shares, shows one happy sled dog, photographed by Ivakkak race photographer Pierre Dunnigan on the trail near Inukjuak. For more photos of the Nunavik's annual dog team race, go to the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page or to the Ivakkak Facebook page. (PHOTO BY PIERRE DUNNIGAN) A flying sled dog: The most popular photo on our Facebook page this week, based on views, likes and shares, shows one happy sled dog, photographed by Ivakkak race photographer Pierre Dunnigan on the trail near Inukjuak. For more photos of the Nunavik's annual dog team race, go to the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page or to the Ivakkak Facebook page. (PHOTO BY PIERRE DUNNIGAN)



The second most-popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page shows a bag of flour. That image helped spread a warning from Nunavut's Department of Health about a food recall from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour, Original due to E. coli O121 contamination.All 10 kilogram bags of Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour, Original with lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 17 and 6 291 548 should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, the health department said March 29. Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the health department said. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis, or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die, the GN warned. And, if you think you have become sick from consuming a recalled product, call your local health centre. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

April 03, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The story of an altered ISIS execution photo drove this past week’s news, as Nunatsiaq News reported March 27 that there would no school for at least some students at Sakku School in Coral Harbour on Monday, March 27.

That’s because some parents of students at Sakku School, which serves about 300 students from kindergarten to Grade 12, had vowed to keep their children home from school, with 160 of 285 attending school.

Their move came after what several people called a “disturbing” photo was posted on Facebook by a teacher at the school, leading to a bizarre social media controversy..

The teacher who posted the photo, Moses Suzuki, has been suspended while the Government of Nunavut’s education department looks into the incident—for which Suzuki has apologized.

A complaint to the GN followed the appearance of a photo, posted on Facebook, which showed a screen shot from a video of the 2015 execution of American journalist James Foley by ISIS, the militant group called the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

But the image in the screen shot was changed to show the smiling face of Suzuki, pasted instead of Foley’s face on top of his orange-clothed body.The photo of a local Inuk woman, raised in Coral Harbour and a convert to Islam, who had been in a relationship with Suzuki, had been inserted at the right, next to the knife-wielding ISIS executioner, dressed in black.

Then, later in the week, the deputy minister of education said the GN said it wanted a return to “normalcy” in the wake of Coral Harbour controversy

“It was an unfortunate incident. It’s regretful that it happened and from our perspective from the department, it’s something that we would never like to see happen ever because we like the focus in the schools to be around learning,” said deputy minister John MacDonald.

Also among the top five stories of the week, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca:

• An Inuk grad student heads back to Nunavut: With her graduate studies winding down, Angela Nuliayok Rudolph of Gjoa Haven has just accepted a position at the new Canadian High Arctic Research Station in Cambridge Bay, set to open this July, as a policy analyst, a position she will start in August. After studying outside of Nunavut for so many years, Rudolph said she felt fortunate to be able to return to her home region;

• A polar bear paid a visit to the Nunavik community of Ivujivik: “I thought we were going to die” says Ivujivik mom, after late-night polar bear encounter;

• Politics, power, money real culprits are behind nixing Arctic university: Essayist and novelist John Ralston Saul said the people of Nunavut need a university based in the territory. “Why is university-based northern expertise based in Victoria, Calgary, Quebec City—all across the south?” he asked a capacity audience at St. Jude’s Cathedral in Iqaluit, March 25. Saul was one of eight speakers in the Nunavut leg of rhe Walrus Talks national tour.