NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca between March 19 to March 26

Crime stories attracted the greatest number of readers last week

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows Grayling Malaterre, left, Isuarsivik treatment centre’s clinical supervisor, and Mae Saunders, the centre’s executive director, who both received honours March 22 in Kuujjuaq for their work in addictions treatment. The Indigenous Certification Board of Canada named Saunders to its Soaring Eagle Award and Malaterre to the Phoenix Award, crediting both for their resilience, professionalism and commitment to addictions treatment at the Kuujjuaq-based rehabilitation facility.Both Saunders and Malaterre have received certification through the ICBOC, a national body responsible for certifying First Nations, Inuit and Métis wellness and addictions prevention programs serving Indigenous communities. (FILE PHOTO) The most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, shows Grayling Malaterre, left, Isuarsivik treatment centre’s clinical supervisor, and Mae Saunders, the centre’s executive director, who both received honours March 22 in Kuujjuaq for their work in addictions treatment. The Indigenous Certification Board of Canada named Saunders to its Soaring Eagle Award and Malaterre to the Phoenix Award, crediting both for their resilience, professionalism and commitment to addictions treatment at the Kuujjuaq-based rehabilitation facility.Both Saunders and Malaterre have received certification through the ICBOC, a national body responsible for certifying First Nations, Inuit and Métis wellness and addictions prevention programs serving Indigenous communities. (FILE PHOTO)

March 29, 2017 - 11:45 am

Police-related stories dominated the top five stories most-read stories this past week on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

The top story: Nunavut RCMP have finished an investigation into what they call “child pornography” in Iqaluit, resulting in the arrest of two teenagers, aged 19 and 16.

Last month, the RCMP received a complaint about a man trying to obtain explicit images from two young women in Iqaluit over Facebook, the Nunavut RCMP said in a March 23 release.

The Iqaluit RCMP then launched what it called “an extensive investigation,” which investigation culminated on March 21, when early morning search warrants were executed at two separate Iqaluit residences.

As a result of the investigation and evidence obtained during the searches, two teenagers, 19 and 16, both from Iqaluit, were arrested and have since been charged, police said.

The 19-year-old, who has been charged as an adult, faces two counts of child luring and one count of possessing child pornography.

The youth, aged 16, has been charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of distributing child pornography, two counts of knowingly publishing intimate images without consent and one count of exposing himself to a person under 16 for a sexual purpose.

Both accused appeared March 22 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit for a bail hearing and both were released on conditions until their next court appearance, May 22.

You can see the whole story here.

The second most-read story of the past week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, related how the Ottawa Police Service will investigate a March 18 incident in the North Baffin community of Pond Inlet in which a 20-year-old man was shot dead.

“Given that this is a major police incident and to ensure transparency, the Ottawa Police Service has been called in to investigate,” said a statement from the Nunavut RCMP sent out March 19.

And among in the leading stories, as well, how Nunavut RCMP defused a firearms incident March 25 in Rankin Inlet, arrestiung a man after shots fired inside a residence.

Also in the top five stories of the past week:

• An open letter to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. asked the land claims body to stop ignoring a bid for a separate North Baffin Inuit association: Charlie Inuarak of Mittimatalik [Pond Inlet] said he wants a response from NTI to the request; and,

• Pride trumped fear for Inuit at sealing event: Nunavut Sivuniksavut students in Ottawa put aside their fears March 17, donned sealskin clothing and proudly gathered in Ottawa for a pro-sealing rally on Parliament Hill.