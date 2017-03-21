What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from March 12 to March 19
Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson set to stay on
Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson said he won’t resign his seat this fall, news that become the most-read story of the week on Nunatsiaq Online.
Patterson’s March 14 comments to Nunatsiaq News came despite a promise he made in 2009 to quit the Senate after eight years.
Patterson, who was sworn in to the Senate on Sept. 15, 2009, is one of nine Conservative senators who Stephen Harper, then the prime minister, named to the Red Chamber in the late summer of that year.
All of those senators promised to serve only eight years, a period equal to the length of a term limit for senators that Harper wanted to legislate as part of a proposed Senate reform package.
But the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2014 that under the Constitution, the federal government cannot change the Senate without obtaining the consent of at least seven provinces with at least 50 per cent of the population.
Because the legislated eight-year term limit fizzled, Patterson told Nunatsiaq News he intends to remain in the position for as long as current rules allow.
You can read the whole story here.
The second most-read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, according to Google Analytics whiuch tracks online traffic: according to Quttiktuq MLA Isaac Shooyook, words in the Child and Family Services Act that say “parents should use methods other than force by way of correction towards their children or in the discipline of their children” are in conflict with Inuit culture and should be removed.
Shooyook raised the issue with Family Services Minister Johnny Mike in question period March 9, asking if he would remove the words, saying they conflict with Inuit culture.
“I am of the firm belief that the wording in this section should be removed from legislation because our cultural beliefs dictate that children have to be lovingly corrected with a small slap, which I have advocated, but only in the context of traditional Inuit child disciplining laws and cultural practices,” Shooyook said.
You can read more of what Shooyook said, along with comments from Nunatsiaqonline.ca readers, here.
Also among the top five stories:
• The Nunavut liquor board has fined two Iqaluit licence holders: The Elks, Navigator Inn’s Chartroom Lounge pleaded guilty to allowing intoxicated persons to remain on their premises;
• A Nunavut man found guilty in a sexual assault case: A Nunavut judge ruled man had sex with unconscious—thus unconsenting—victim. In a judgment released March 8, Justice Neil Sharkey found the accused did not obtain consent to engage in sexual activity with a young woman; and,
• A Nunavut man died after police-related shooting in Pond Inlet March 18: The Ottawa Police Service has been called in to investigate.