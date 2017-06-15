NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from June 4 to June 11

June 10 deaths in Akulivik lead the news

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The top photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to views, likes and shares, shows young Inuit performers from the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre perform for several dozen people at the downtown Ottawa offices of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada May 24 as part of Aboriginal Week in the Capital. The wee singers were giggling a bit at first but soon settled in and delighted the crowd with some throatsinging under direction from Ina Zakal, cultural instructor for the Sivummut Head Start Program. From left: Meeka Uvainakallunga MacDonald, Sonja Qillaq-LaPorte, Lyla Buell, Sarah Gerovac-Tuqtu and Arianna Grace Eecheak. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)

June 15, 2017 - 11:45 am

For readers of Nunatsiaqonline.ca, the news during week of June 4 to June 11 was horrifying and tragic.

The top story of the week brought the first news June 10 that four people had died in the Nunavik community of Akulivik.

They died after Illutak Anautak, 19, went on an early morning rampage June 10 in the community of about 600, stabbing five people.

Officers from the Kativik Regional Police Force reportedly shot at Anautak to stop him from entering another home.

Those who died after the attack by Anautak included Lucassie Anautak, 36, Putulik Anautak, 12, and Eli Qinuajuak, 32—all three relatives of Illutak.

The other two who were stabbed are now “out of danger,” said Quebec’s independent investigations bureau—le Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes—which is investigating the incident.

The Sûreté du Québec continued to investigate the circumstances around the deaths.

Friends and family of Illutak Anautak say they’re at a loss to explain what might have motivated the “quiet,” “nice guy” to attack and kill his family members early June 10.

Those losses were not the only ones recently affecting people in Nunavik.

The four other most read stories of the week, according to Google Analytics which tracks our online traffic, also touched on other sad events:

• Two Nunavik women died June 3 in a fatal car incident, with Alain Thurber, 62, of Kuujjuaq charged with impaired driving causing death. The women died when the vehicle they were in went off the road outside the Nunavik community.

• Deadly spring in Nunavik has left residents grieving tragic losses, including the death of a three-year-boy who was hit and killed by truck in Tasiujaq and that of a 16-year-old who crashed his all-terrain vehicle in Inukjuak; and,

• A Nunavik man confined a woman overnight in Inukjuak June 2, allegedly firing multiple times while he held the woman hostage.

And also in the news from Nunavut:

• A man in Cambridge Bay faces charges of possession of child pornography after multiple RCMP units spent three months investigating a complaint of possible sharing of illegal images over the internet.