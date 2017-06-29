NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from June 18 to June 25

Greenland's tsunami, unrest at Iqaluit Aquatic Centre dominate top five stories

The most popular photos on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, include this photo of Alethea Arnaquq-Paril taken during a "celebration of outstanding Indigenous leadership" June 19 at Rideau Hall, where Governor General David Johnston honoured three Inuit among 29 receiving recognition—filmmaker and activist Arnaquq-Baril, who received a Meritorious Service Cross, traditional Inuit tattoo artist Hovak Johnston, who received a Meritorious Service Medal, and NHL hockey player Jordin Tootoo, who also received a Meritorious Service Medal. You can see other photos from the ceremony on our Facebook page. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL) The most popular photos on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, include this photo of Alethea Arnaquq-Paril taken during a "celebration of outstanding Indigenous leadership" June 19 at Rideau Hall, where Governor General David Johnston honoured three Inuit among 29 receiving recognition—filmmaker and activist Arnaquq-Baril, who received a Meritorious Service Cross, traditional Inuit tattoo artist Hovak Johnston, who received a Meritorious Service Medal, and NHL hockey player Jordin Tootoo, who also received a Meritorious Service Medal. You can see other photos from the ceremony on our Facebook page. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL)

June 29, 2017 - 2:29 pm

News about the June 18 tsunami along Greenland’s northwestern coast, which left four people missing and presumed dead and devastated the village of Nuugaatsiaq, population about 100, continued to attract the greatest number of readers on Nunatsiaqonline.ca during the past week.

The tsunami’s impact continued to make itself felt June 21, National Day in Greenland, usually a day for celebrating, but this year people in were still in shock over the tsunami.

Then, on June 23, saying he wished “to extend my heartfelt sadness after last weekend’s tsunami near Nuugaatsiaq,” Premier Peter Taptuna announced that the Government of Nunavut would donate $25,000 to the relief effort.

Also among the top five stories of the week, according to Google Analytics which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca: the departure of volunteer instructors from the Iqaluit Aquatic Centre.

At least a dozen volunteer fitness instructors at Iqaluit’s Aquatic Centre received notice by email June 19 that they had 24 hours to return their volunteer uniforms.

In response to a letter the volunteers sent to the City saying they could no longer continue their contract under conditions they felt were dirty and unsafe, Iqaluit’s recreation director, Amy Elgersma sent them an email saying the City “accepted their resignation.”

You can read the whole story, which received many comments, here.

Also among the top five stories:

• Restaurant takes landlord to court to maintain a rental lease for their business but Northern Properties, which owns the building housing the restaurant and the Hotel Arctic, says it’s selling the building and wants the hotel and restaurant off the premises; and,

• Teenager in western Nunavut town faces porn charge: A youth, 14, from Cambridge Bay, charged with porn distribution, voyeurism and sexual assault, was set to appear June 27 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

What you read…on Nunatsiaqonline.ca is taking a break until August when the weekly overview will return with a look at July’s top five stories.