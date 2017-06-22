NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from June 11 to June 18

Week's five stories offered news on shocking shootings and stabbings

This photo showing damage from the June 18 tsunami in northwestern Greenland was by far the most-looked at photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares. You can read more about the tsunami and its causes as well as the ongoing rescue and relief effort Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO FROM THE GEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF DENMARK)



This photo distributed by the Ottawa police, who are looking for Mary Papatsie, comes in the second most-looked-at photo on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page last week. The Missing Persons Unit of Ottawa Police Service has asked the public to help find Papatsie, a 39-year-old Ottawa woman, last seen in Ottawa in late April 2017. Police described Papatsie as an Inuit woman, 5'2" to 5'3", 140 to 160 pounds, with long straight brown hair. She as a scar above the left eye from a piercing and no tattoos If you know where Papatsie currently is, you can contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-236-1222. And, if you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, contact the East Criminal Investigative Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). (HANDOUT PHOTO)

The week of June 11 to June 18 was marked by a series of terrible, tragic and deadly incidents—from the June 18 tsunami in Greenland to several involving firearms and weapons in Nunavut and Nunavik—which drew tens of thousands of readers to Nunatsiaqonline.ca as well as our Facebook page and Twitter feed.

The leading story from June 11 to June 18, according to Google Analytics which tracks traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca, remained the news about the deaths of four people in the Nunavik community of Akulivik, where a 19-year-old youth, Illutak Anautak, later shot by police, is said to have entered houses early June 10 and stabbed several people, three of whom died, including a 12-year-old.

Friends of Anautak called the young man quiet, respectful and well-liked, but said he also had family problems—Anautak had lost both his brother and mother in recent years. You can read more about Anautak and the heartbreak in Akulivik and the rest of Nunavik, which prompted many communities to organize “shine your lights” walks to foster solidarity and resilience on June 16, here.

And yet another death was linked to a police shooting in Nunavik during the week of June 11 to June 18: An Inukjuak man was shot and fatally wounded during a stand-off with police June 14, after he threatened people with rocks and a knife.

Quebec’s independent investigations bureau—le Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI—said the local Kativik Regional Police Force detachment received a call midday June 14 that a 24-year-old man was acting aggressively towards family members and throwing rocks at community members.

When police officers arrived on the scene a few minutes later, the man came out of a shed with a knife pointed to his own throat. The full story is here

Nunavut was also not immune to violence: An RCMP officer in Cambridge Bay was stabbed in June 11 altercation.

Police in the Kitikmeot community of about 1,700 responded to a disturbance just before midnight where an 18-year-old man was reportedly yelling and waving a firearm.

Officers pursued the suspect into a residence. Although police discovered the firearm was in fact a pellet gun, the teenager stabbed one of the officers “several times” as the officer attempted to detain him inside the home.

And an 11-year old boy from the Nunavut community of Arviat is in Winnipeg where he is recovering from a bullet wound to his abdomen.

That’s after members of the RCMP detachment in Arviat responded to a June 12 firearms call involving two boys—a 14-year-old and an 11-year old.

“The 11-year-old was located with a bullet wound to his abdomen,” the RCMP said.