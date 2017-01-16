NEWS: Around the Arctic

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15

Police search for robber leads most-read online stories

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Pudloo Pitsiulak of Kimmirut has won Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.'s annual photo contest with this photo, entitled "Moonlight Night Scene," which also was the most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook pages, based on the number of views, likes and shares. (PHOTO BY PUDLOO PITSIULAK) Pudloo Pitsiulak of Kimmirut has won Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.'s annual photo contest with this photo, entitled "Moonlight Night Scene," which also was the most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook pages, based on the number of views, likes and shares. (PHOTO BY PUDLOO PITSIULAK)

January 16, 2017 - 4:00 pm

A plea by police, who released a security camera’s photo of a man stealing boxes from an Iqaluit airport hangar, became the most-read story of the week, by far, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

The RCMP still hopes someone will be able to help them identify a man involved in a pre-Christmas break, enter and theft at the First Air hangar in Iqaluit.

On Dec. 12 at about 1:40 a.m. members of the Iqaluit RCMP responded to the break and enter.

Police said that, “an unknown male had backed a vehicle through the garage bay door of the hangar and stole numerous boxes of cargo before fleeing.”

If you know this man, you can call the RCMP (1-867-979-0123) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. For more information on how to contact police, you can go here.

News about two earthquales in the High Arctic, Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, fuelled the second most-read story of the second week of January on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

People in Grise Fiord, Resolute Bay and Arctic Bay felt the impact of a moderate earthquake that occurred at 5:47 p.m. central time Jan. 8, centred at a spot about 93 kilometres east-southeast of Resolute Bay.

On Jan. 9, a second, milder earthquake was reported to have hit the same region at about noon central time.

You can read more about the earthquakes here.

Also among the top five stories of the past week:

• Charter airline says it got cold reception in Nunavik: Nolinor Aviation said its flight crew was left to provide ramp, ground and counter services at the Kuujjuaq airport over the holidays, while chartering teachers with the Kativik School Board;

• Resignation leaves Nunavut’s capital with only six city councillors: With Coun. Megan Pizzo-Lyall’s resignation, Iqaluit will soon set by-election date; and,

• New Montreal patient home, Ullivik, opens doors to Nunavik Inuit: A visit to the 143-bed facility, which filled up on its opening day.