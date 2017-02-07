NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5

News of Antonov touchdown in Iqaluit draws global audience

If you couldn't be there, this photo by Miali Buscemi helped you feel what it was like to see the Antonov 124 land Feb. 4 in Iqaluit with a new engine for the Swiss International Airlines jet which had made an emergency landing on one engine Feb. 1. The photo with others of the Boeing 777-300 were the most popular photos on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares. (PHOTO BY MIALI BUSCEMI) If you couldn't be there, this photo by Miali Buscemi helped you feel what it was like to see the Antonov 124 land Feb. 4 in Iqaluit with a new engine for the Swiss International Airlines jet which had made an emergency landing on one engine Feb. 1. The photo with others of the Boeing 777-300 were the most popular photos on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares. (PHOTO BY MIALI BUSCEMI)

February 07, 2017 - 11:45 am

A huge four-engine aircraft landed at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in Iqaluit, with a new engine for the Swiss International Airlines Boeing 777-300 that’s been stranded in Iqaluit since Feb. 1, as many plane-spotters gathered in their vehicles at the end of the runway.

The arrival of the Antonov 124 was a local news story, but it was also a story with an international appeal—and one that quickly became the most-read story of the week, as well as the most-read story on Nunatsiaqonline.ca since Google Analytics started to track our online traffic.

The Antonov, one of the biggest heavy-lift aircraft ever built, arrived with a new engine for the Swiss jet, which Feb. 1, en route from Zurich to Los Angeles, landed in Iqaluit on one engine.

A similar Antonov last flew into Iqaluit in April 2015 with replacement turbines for Pangnirtung’s failed power plant.

You can read more about the recent arrival of the Antonov here.

Among the other top five stories of the week:

• With the blessing of his mother, Hovak Johnston, Braden posted a picture of himself wearing a sealskin parka with the hashtag, #FuckPeta. (Peta, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is an American animal rights group.) Read more about what happened after that here;

• Nunavut union has dumped First Air, and partnered with Canadian North: A lucrative deal gives 4,200 Nunavut Employees Union members and their families discounted leisure airfares; and,

• Nunavut stood in solidarity with Muslims: A noon-hour event drew more than 80 people to Iqaluit mosque Jan. 30 to show their solidarity with Muslims in the wake of Jan. 29’s deadly shootings at a mosque in Ste-Foy, Quebec.