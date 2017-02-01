NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29

Tragic snow machine mishap dominates the week's news

The top photo of the year to date on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, according to the many thousands of views, likes and shares: After three years of planning and more than $40 million, Iqaluit's Aquatic Centre opened Jan. 26, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the city's mayor, city councillors, builders and designers. Following the ceremony, the public were invited to come and enjoy two days of free admission to the centre—and they're still lining up for swimming-time. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

February 01, 2017 - 10:00 am

For readers of the Nunatsiaq News there was only one major news story to follow last week.

The top five stories of the past week, according to Goog;le Analytics, which tracks online traffic, all concerned a doomed cargo run, Jan. 21, on the ice of western Hudson Bay in Nunavut which ended in tragedy, with three men dead after their large snow machine fell through sea ice.

On Jan. 21 at about 8:30 a.m., the Whale Cove RCMP received a call that a Bombardier snow machine, with four occupants, had fallen through the ice.

The type of machine the men were using was a large vehicle with tracks, skis and enclosed cab, once marketed under the name “snow cat” or “snow bus.”

Nunatsiaq News readers also wanted to know about the reaction to the tragedy, which stunned residents and community leaders in Rankin Inlet: Rankin Inlet South MLA Alexander Sammurtok recounted how his constituents were grieving and rallied behind the families, who lost husbands, fathers and sons.

“The family of course are grieving and everybody else is. It’s a really, really, bad tragedy that’s happened,” Sammurtok told Nunatsiaq News Jan. 23. “We’re all grieving for the family, because they all had families and kids.”

Parishioners attending Sunday mass, Jan. 22, at Rankin Inlet’s Roman Catholic church were asked to pray for the grieving families.

Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna also sent his “deepest condolences to the families of those lost in the tragic Bombardier accident near Whale Cove.”

Readers continued to follow how the search continued for the two missing men and was then called off.

And they heard from the sole survivor of the Jan. 21 incident, Corey Panika, 27, who lost his three uncles when the Bombardier fell through the ice.