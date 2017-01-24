NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22

Story about death of three Nunavut men near Whale Cove the most-read story

The top photo of this past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, was of this map posted Jan. 17 showing big peak winds, with blizzard conditions, are being recorded Jan. 17 over much of Nunavik and South Baffin. The map, updated during the evening of Jan. 17 by Dalhousie University grad student Patrick Duplessis, showed gusts of up to 156 kilometres per hour in Salluit. (MAP COURTESY OF P. DUPLESSIS/TWITTER) The top photo of this past week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares, was of this map posted Jan. 17 showing big peak winds, with blizzard conditions, are being recorded Jan. 17 over much of Nunavik and South Baffin. The map, updated during the evening of Jan. 17 by Dalhousie University grad student Patrick Duplessis, showed gusts of up to 156 kilometres per hour in Salluit. (MAP COURTESY OF P. DUPLESSIS/TWITTER)



The second most-popular photo of the week on our Facebook page was this shot of the sun's return to Cambridge Bay Jan. 11 at 11:50 a.m. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES) The second most-popular photo of the week on our Facebook page was this shot of the sun's return to Cambridge Bay Jan. 11 at 11:50 a.m. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)

The top story of the week—and that of 2017 to date—concerns a tragic incident that took place Jan. 21.

That’s when a cargo-transport trip on the ice of Nunavut’s western Hudson Bay ended in tragedy, with the death of three men, after their large Bombardier snow vehicle fell through sea ice.

Four men, aged 27 to 55, were travelling on the sea ice from Rankin Inlet to Arviat, when their Bombardier fell through the ice near Whale Cove. One survived.

You can read the first news about the incident here, with more reaction in a Jan. 23 story.

The second most-read story of the week, according to Google Analytics, which tracks online traffic: Nunavut police arrest two Rankin Inlet men on drug charges.

On Jan. 11, as part of an investigation in Rankin Inlet, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the community. The search resulted in the seizure of 295 individually wrapped grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash. You can read more here.

Also among the top five stories of the week:

• A Canadian Ranger faces charges for Nunavut caribou harvesting, with court documents showing two Canadian Rangers present when Baffin caribou shot: An Igloolik man facing charges for illegally harvesting a Baffin Island caribou during a government hunting ban in 2015 committed the act while performing his duties as a Ranger, newly submitted court documents reveal;

• Inuit lash out against an anti-sealing campaign by a cosmetics company, Lush, an international company that makes plant-based products free of animal and human testing; and,

• Marvel Comics and Nunavut artists will produce a Polarman film: A virtual reality project by Pinnguaq is making about Iqaluit’s former crime-fighter and community helper, Polarman.