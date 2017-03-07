NEWS: Nunavut

What you read on Nunatsiaqonline.ca from Feb. 26 to March 5

School fire in western Nunavut leads the week's top five most-read stories

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The second most popular photo of the week on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, based on views, likes and shares: Nunavut bestows its highest honour on three residents at the legislature Feb. 28, inducting them into the Order of Nunavut. The honours went to Gjoa Haven's Louie Kamookak, far left, an oral historian whose research led to the discovery of one of Sir John Franklin's lost ships, the HMS Erebus, in 2014; Ellen Hamilton, middle, an Iqaluit-based artist, film director and producer and founding member of the Qaggiavuut Society; and, Red Pederson, second from right, a long-time entrepreneur, former mayor of Kugluktuk and who represented the region as a Northwest Territories MLA from 1983 to 1991, prior to Nunavut's creation. After the ceremony, they were joined in this photo by Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak, second from left, and the Speaker of the House George Qulaut. The Order of Nunavut was created in 2010 to honour an individual's "outstanding contribution to the cultural, social or economic well-being of Nunavut." (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)

March 07, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The two most-read stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca this past week described a fire that destroyed the only school in the western Nunavut community of Kugaaruk and the subsequent arrest of a 13-year-old youth for arson.

The fire at Kuugaardjuq School, which serves about 300 students, started late in the evening of Feb. 28 at Kugaardjuq School.

The fire continued to burn through the night and into the morning, while Environment Canada had forecast an extreme weather warning, with the wind chill dipping to -56 C.

On March 3, the Nunavut RCMP said a 13-year-old had been charged with arson in connection with the fire.

In a March 3 news release, police said the youth, whose gender was not given, has been released from custody on condition they appear April 5 in circuit court in Kugaaruk

Kugaardjuq School is the second in Nunavut to be destroyed by fire in recent years. In 2015, a fire burned through Cape Dorset’s Peter Pitseolak high school, leaving 170 students without classroom space.

Three youth were later charged with arson in connection with the Cape Dorset fire.

You can watch a video of the Kugaaruk fire here, taken by Bernadette Tinak, which, on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page, was the most popular posting of the week, based on views, likes and shares.

Also in the top five stories of the week from Feb. 26 to March 5, according to Google Analytics which tracks online traffic:

• A Nunavut MLA wanted to know if raven feces cause cancer: “Is this not a danger? I think a study should be initiated,” Uqqummiut MLA Pauloosie Keyooyak said in the Nunavut Legislature;

• Nunavut RCMP officers are now under investigation for their conduct in the arrest of Tommy Holland in January 2016, after a judge criticized cops in court; and,

• An Inuk from Greenland becomes a tenured professor in Canada: Karla Jessen Williamson said “it’s been a very lonely trip in many ways.”